WATERLOO — Mythological creatures, art and culture, traditional dress and architecture were just some of the themes presented by DeKalb High School world language students at the third annual Cultural Expo Tuesday and Wednesday.
Spanish and French students shared projects that represented their cultural knowledge of the countries in which the languages are spoken. Their projects were displayed in the high school main gymnasium and were open for public viewing Tuesday evening and to students throughout the day Wednesday.
World language teachers Beth Ball and Norma Jetmore said the event continues to grow and aims to share cultural and foreign language knowledge with those who have not taken foreign language classes. The expo was made up of 159 displays, created by individual students as well as groups.
High school French Club President Jade Frye and project partner Cailyn George chose the French town of Samur as the topic of their display.
Frye said Samur is not a well-known town, and she and George wanted to research something that no one else had thought about. The area is known for its horse and wine festivals, Frye said. Her display featured pictures of the area with captions in both French and English.
Spanish Club President Isabella Gettys, along with her partner, Ally Kneller, presented a display on Spanish architect Antoni Gaudi at the expo, after learning about him last year while a Spanish II student, Gettys said. She especially admires Gaudi’s work in designing Park Guell in Barcelona, Spain.
Student displays also included models and other visuals, such as miniature recreations of Maoi Statues on Easter Island, the Hand of the Desert sculpture in the Atacama Desert in Chile, and a creature covered in black feathers representing a mythical ghost, El Coco. A student who chose to research the traditional dress of Brazil illustrated her findings by including a Barbie doll dressed as such as part of her display. Students also showed the broad geographic areas where their foreign languages are spoken.
Frye said she hoped students attending the expo would be motivated to branch out and perhaps try a foreign language class.
