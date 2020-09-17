AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Thursday reported six new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
They raise the county’s total to 443 cases since March and 92 so far in September. The county recorded one case in March, 19 in April, 18 in May, 121 in June, 56 in July and 137 in August.
Monday’s new patients are people ages 28 and 41, who are recovering at their homes, and ages 68, 77, 94 and 95 with no further information, a news release said.
Data from the Regenstrief Institute shows 46 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 15 admitted to intensive-care units.
DeKalb County has reported 13 deaths from COVID-19, the most recent on Wednesday.
The health department recently issued an expanded set of guidelines for county residents:
• Masks are essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in asymptomatic people.
• Avoid groups where social distancing is not possible or is not being done.
• Keeping schools, restaurants and businesses open necessitates all of us teaming up and masking up.
• Lives can be saved and hospitalizations reduced through community teamwork.
• Please follow Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order requiring face masks in public settings.
• Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
Spread rate is low
After two lower-than-average days, COVID-19 case counts around Indiana bounced back up a bit along with a slightly higher positivity rate.
Despite the one-day upswing Thursday, state officials reported that Indiana is making progress and currently has one of the nation's lowest transmission rates for the virus.
As of Thursday's daily report from the Indiana State Department of Health, 837 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded around the state, an increase from a low 580 figure on Wednesday.
Testing, which was also lower on Wednesday, bounced back too, up above 18,000, which has been average for recent weeks. In total, the one-day positivity rate for Thursday was 4.6%, which is up from the past few days but still below the 5% benchmark that state health officials want to see.
The state recorded six deaths, down after two days of double-digit deaths reported.
On Wednesday, Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box and Gov. Eric Holcomb noted some modest progress for the state, which the governor strongly attributed to mask usage and ongoing prevention efforts by Hoosiers.
"I don't want that lost on anyone, that what we're doing is working, and it's allowing us not just to stay open, allowing us to reopen, but allowing us to do it in a safe way," Holcomb said.
A national study showed that Indiana had one of the nation's lowest R0 — known as R-naught — rates, a mathematical measure that calculates how many other people an infected person is likely to infect. For example, a highly infectious disease such as measles has a R0 value of 15, meaning a person infected is likely to infect 15 other people.
Early in the pandemic, COVID-19 was estimated to have an R0 value of between 2 and 3, but on Wednesday, state officials reported Indiana was graded at a R0 of less than 1, making it within the Top 10 lowest-spread states in the nation.
That measure of spread is not concrete and can change, so efforts to contain and prevent transmission like those in practice in the U.S. now can reduce that figure.
Box attributed Indiana's good value to ongoing interventions such as wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands and staying home when sick.
"The numbers don't lie. The data shows it clearly, Indiana has one of the lowest spread rates in the nation, less than 1, which I was very proud of," she said.
"We want to continue this momentum and make sure folks who have been crushed by this in terms of their savings, their job, their business that we continue to feel the pressure to keep crushing it on our end," Holcomb said. "I wanted to underscore that, that's the proof that we're on the right track and we need to continue to be vigilant."
Locally, COVID-19 case counts continued to rise by small measures.
Noble County led the four-county area in case increases on Thursday, adding six case, followed by Steuben County with two more and LaGrange County, which was unchanged from the day before.
No new deaths were reported in the area. DeKalb County reported its 13th death Wednesday, making nine deaths in that county since Aug. 24.
The statewide dashboard currently reflects only 11 of the 13 deaths reported by the DeKalb County Health Department. Of those 11 currently tracked by the state, all 11 deaths have been patients older than 60 years. Two deaths have been people in their 60s, three were in their 70s and the other six patients were 80 years old or older.
Noble County has had 32 deaths overall since March, followed by DeKalb County at 13, LaGrange County at 11 and Steuben County at seven.
Welcome to the discussion.
