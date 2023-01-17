AUBURN — Plan for the worst scenario, prepare for the best outcome.
A busy set of railroad tracks and an even busier interstate highway means there is the potential for major incidents in the Auburn Fire Department’s response area.
A train derailment and hazardous materials spill — fortunately with no injuries in either instance — reinforces the need for hazardous materials training.
In 2022, the City of Auburn purchased 1.6 acres of land to expand the fire department’s training facility. The purchase effort began in 2009.
“We finally got it purchased,” Fire Chief Mike VanZile said. “The vision for it, one thing we’re lacking on is large, physical hazardous materials training stuff.
“Hazmat’s always been my category that I’ve always liked. Our goal is to get some big stuff back there — railroad tank car, semi tanker — something that we could plumb to simulate leaks, just to make it a more advanced training program dealing with hazardous materials.”
In July, 12 cars of a CSX train derailed along the tracks in the area of C.R. 46-A and C.R. 35, spilling 74 intermodal containers. Some of those containers carried hazardous materials, but no spills occurred.
In September, firefighters were called to contain a liquid leaking from a semi-trailer in the rest area of Interstate 69 just south of Auburn. That trailer was hauling 55-gallon drums of a liquid, flammable hazardous waste material.
VanZile describes his department as a “little ill-prepared for that because we don’t train hands-on with that.
“It can happen in a split second, so we want to be better prepared for that. Now that we have the property, we can expand our hazardous materials training for some big stuff.
“We just didn’t have any place to park a railroad tank car. … Now, we do.”
Auburn firefighters held 201 training sessions in 2022, representing 2,668 man hours. Sessions included fire, medical, technical rescue, hazardous materials, hazardous materials technician, driver/operator and specialty.
Fire officials will meet with the city’s engineering department to determine the final layout.
“It’s ours and it’s the future. It’s going to be great, not only for the city, the fire department, but everyone around here,” VanZile said. “Firefighters from the whole area come here to train, and that’s our goal.”
2022 represented another record-breaking year for the Auburn Fire Department.
In 2021, the fire department established a new record with 1,367 total responses.
That jumped to 1,533 calls for service last year.
Far and again, calls for medical assistance lead the total calls with 748 in 2022. Like 2021, that accounted for 49% of the department’s activity, which is below the national average, VanZile noted.
After medical assistance, there were 318 public service calls and 256 false alarms last year. There were 249 calls for lifting assistance.
Firefighters also had 61 hazardous condition calls and 70 vehicle crashes/rescue calls.
In 2021, there were 236 false alarms and 270 public service calls.
Auburn firefighters responded to 80 fire calls last year, representing 5% of the department’s activity. That’s down from 86 fire calls in 2021. Of the fire calls, 24 were for reported structure fires.
Calls for mutual aid with other departments grew by leaps and bounds last year, with 111 requests. Mutual aid has grown exponentially in recent years, from 39 in 2020 to 68 last year.
“Small, volunteer fire departments are struggling,” VanZile said. “We’re seeing that in our numbers because we’re going to help them more. Everyone’s mutual aid is going to be up because of that.
“It’s a tough situation. Resources are certainly different than they were 20 years ago. We don’t have the resources like we used to.”
As with 2021, there were no firefighter injuries last year. Three civilian injuries were documented in VanZile’s report.
Auburn has 33 firefighters, including VanZile and all career and part-time firefighters. Firefighters operate two stations: Station 1 at C.R. 35 and S.R. 8 and Station 2 at 15th Street and Grandstaff Drive. Both stations are staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
A new Sutphen rescue/engine, which was originally expected last year, is slated to arrive sometime in 2022.
