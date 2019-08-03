ANGOLA — Before starting his freshman year at Purdue University this fall, Layne Bachelor claimed a world rodeo title.
Bachelor, a Prairie Heights High School graduate and 10-year Steuben County 4-H member, competed in the International Finals Youth Rodeo in Shawnee, Oklahoma, July 7-12. He and his roping partner Blake Andis of Albion are reserve world champions, representing the Michigan Little Britches program.
Known as “the world’s richest youth rodeo,” the International Finals Youth Rodeo attracts the best high school rodeo athletes from around the world, says the organization web site.
“I started roping when I was probably 8, competitively,” said Bachelor, who was guided by his father, Shawn. His mother is Jackie, and he has two younger siblings, Morgan and Chase.
“We’ve got a practice pen at our house,” Layne said.
He and Andis competed in the senior division and participated in about eight rodeos in Michigan along with the state finals, where they finished second.
“We came in with maxed-out points to the rodeo so that helped us,” Layne said.
Four roping teams from Michigan advanced to the world finals along with a host of other youth.
Events include cowgirls barrel racing, cowgirls pole bending, cowgirls breakaway roping, cowgirls goat tying, team roping, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, bull riding, saddle bronc riding and bareback riding.
The International Finals Youth Rodeo consists of two long go-rounds and the short go. All contestants compete once in each of the long go-rounds. The top 15 averages in each event will compete for half the prize purse in the short go, plus championship saddles, buckles and more.
Layne is a heeler, meaning his job is to disable the back end of the steer in the ring. Andis is a header, which means he ropes the horns.
There were about 150 roping teams competing for the world championship and 1,250 contestants in all.
It was Layne’s first entry to the world’s biggest youth rodeo. His family accompanied him to Oklahoma, where they stayed 10 days and took in the experience. The arena itself was memorable, said Layne.
“It’s just historic,” he said. “It’s just neat to see all that.”
There are five rodeos in each round of the world contest.
“I missed the first steer,” Layne said. “For our second-round steer, we decided to go fast and won the round.”
For that, they earned the go-around buckle.
The week advanced well, in part, said Layne, due to the steer the pair were working with. It was more docile than some, making it easier to maneuver.
“We knew we drew a pretty good steer,” he said. “We were fortunate to get that steer.”
Layne competes on Sammy, an 11-year-old stout gray horse acquired about a year-and-a-half ago from Dr. Matt Zimmer and originally purchased in Nebraska.
“He was pretty fresh when I got him,” said Layne. “I’ve put a lot of time in with him the past two years, finishing him.”
In the final short-go, Layne and Blake went for a “clean run,” said Layne, going in fast and taking the steer down with minimum fuss. There were 20 roping contestants in the short-go.
For their second-in-the-world win, they earned spurs. Layne also got a $700 scholarship.
He is attending Purdue University, studying agriculture communication. His goal is to become an agriculture lawyer.
He won’t be spending as much time at rodeos as he did in his youth, but he said he still will go to them when he has a chance, concentrating on jackpot opportunities.
His youth roping career was a good one that ended on a high note, just before his final summer showing at the Steuben County 4-H Fair.
As most of the 4-H festivities were coming to a close last Wednesday afternoon, an announcement came over the loudspeaker at the horse barn, reminding of the horse and pony pizza party at noon.
Asked if he planned to attend, Layne answered, “Yeah. I’ve only gone the past 10 years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.