Fort Wayne man injured in crash south of Butler

BUTLER — A Fort Wayne man suffered a head injury in a two-vehicle accident that occurred at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4700 block of S.R. 1 south of Butler, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office reported.
Liam Respress-Donovan, 23, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Police said a 2014 Volkswagon Jetta, driven by Respress-Donovan, and a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Thomas A. Lantow, 25, of Hicksville, Ohio, were both traveling south in the 4700 block of S.R. 1 prior to the accident.
According to a police crash report, Respress-Donovan stopped abruptly in traffic due to other vehicles stopping for an unknown reason in the roadway. Police said Lantow, who was following, struck the rear of Respress-Donovan's vehicle, causing both to become disabled in the roadway from the impact.
County police were assisted by units from the Butler police and fire departments, Southeast Fire, Parkview EMS, Tony's Towing and Parker's Towing.
Respress-Donovan's vehicle sustained an estimated $5,000 in damage. Lantow's vehicle sustained an estimated $10,000 in damage.
