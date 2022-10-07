WESTFIELD — A Fort Wayne-based business with Auburn ties is one of seven entities that submitted proposals for the purchase of Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield.
Ambassador Enterprises, whose CEO Daryle Doden resides in Auburn, was on the list of seven potential buyers released by the City of Westfield on Friday, Sept. 30.
In March, the Westfield Redevelopment Commission released a request for proposals seeking companies interested in purchasing the Grand Park Sports Campus or operating the campus through a public-private partnership.
The Indianapolis Business Journal reported on Aug. 2 that the average of the two appraisals was $85 million. The city set its minimum asking price for the property at that rate.
“This is about bringing the campus to a new and more competitive level with private investment,” said Westfield Mayor Andy Cook, in a press release from the city dated July 28. “Grand Park has exceeded its original forecasted financial expectations by a wide margin, creating $1.6 billion dollars of commercial investment to our city in its wake. However, either a purchase of Grand Park or a public-private partnership is absolutely necessary to keep this incredible asset relevant in an increasingly competitive market. We look forward to letting the process unfold with open eyes to new ideas and will give the bidders and their proposals the professional and diligent attention that they deserve.”
The other six proposals were obtained from Card & Associates Athletic Facilities LLC, based in Westfield; a confidential client of Cushman & Wakefield; Indy Sports & Entertainment LLC and a related entity; REV Entertainment based in Arlington, Texas; Sports Facilities Companies based in Clearwater, Florida and Anytown USA Inc., based in Illinois.
An independent committee formed by the Westfield Redevelopment Commission and city council are currently reviewing the bid proposals. Both will then vote on either a buyer or operator of Grand Park or choose not to sell the campus. By statute, Grand Park cannot be sold for less than its appraised value.
The review committee held its first meeting this month.
Grand Park is a 400-acre sports complex located in Westfield featuring 31 multi-purpose fields, 26 diamonds and three indoor facilities.
The Auburn Sports Group is currently working to renovate the former RM Auction facility on C.R. 11-A as it is looking to bring a similar sports complex to Auburn. The Auburn Sports Park will be smaller in size, featuring 14 indoor basketball/volleyball courts, eight collegiate sized turf baseball/softball fields, three multipurpose turf fields, an indoor regulation soccer field, two miles of public walking trails, a family splash pad, outdoor concert venue area, indoor pitching and batting cages and a sports performance training facility.
The Auburn Sports Group is currently finalizing financing and is hoping to begin construction on the property yet this year. A sign for the facility was installed along Interstate 69 on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.