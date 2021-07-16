FORT WAYNE — Auburn Police were involved in the investigation of two cases that resulted in the sentencing of two Fort Wayne men in U.S. District Court recently.
Luis Rodriguez-Solorio, 24, of Fort Wayne, was sentenced to nine years in prison, followed by two years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and re-entry of a deported alien.
It is anticipated that Rodriguez-Solorio will be deported upon his release from incarceration, according to a news release.
Larry Lamb, 40, of Fort Wayne, Indiana was sentenced to 295 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Lamb pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Both sentences were issued by U.S. District Court Judge Holly A. Brady. Acting U.S. Attorney Tina L. Nommay announced the rulings in both cases.
According to documents, on May 28, 2020, police viewed a social media post on an account belonging to Rodriguez-Solorio. The social media post contained a video showing a man firing a fully automatic pistol which qualifies as a machine gun under federal law.
The caption on the video offered the fully automatic pistol for sale. On that evening, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Rodriguez-Solorio. Rodriguez-Solorio led police on a high-speed pursuit before eventually crashing and being apprehended.
Rodriguez-Solorio later admitted to police that he possessed the fully automatic Glock pistol with multiple extended magazines in court documents. Police recovered the machine gun, magazines and a small amount of marijuana from a home in Fort Wayne.
Rodriguez-Solorio is not a citizen of the United States and had previously been deported to Mexico after he was convicted of felony burglary of a dwelling in 2017.
This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Fort Wayne Police Department, with assistance from the Indiana State Police and the Auburn Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S.Attorney Sarah E. Nokes.
According to documents in Lamb’s case, between May 6, 2019, and Aug. 26, 2020, Lamb and other individuals were involved in a conspiracy to distribute significant amounts of controlled substances.
Throughout the conspiracy, Lamb delivered in excess of 118 grams methamphetamine to another person. On two occasions, he sold a firearm to a person he knew to be prohibited due to a previous felony conviction.
During the execution of a search warrant in December 2019, police found 10 firearms, drugs — including methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl — and other evidence of drug distribution, according to court documents.
During a traffic stop in April 2020, Lamb was found to have possessed five firearms, high capacity magazines, ammunition and drugs.
The Lamb case is a result of a joint investigation conducted by Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Drug Enforcement Administration, with the assistance of the U.S .Marshals Service and multiple local law enforcement agencies, including the Indiana State Police, Allen County Sheriff’s Department, Allen County Drug Task Force, Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Huntington Police Department, Auburn Police Department and the Fort Wayne Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Stacey R. Speith and Brent A. Ecenbarger.
