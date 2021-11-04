AUBURN — As the fall property tax deadline approaches Wednesday, Nov. 10, DeKalb County Treasurer Sandi Wilcox is reminding local residents to make sure their payments are postmarked by the date.
Penalties will apply to all late payments not received or postmarked by Wednesday.
Both the spring and fall tax bills were mailed in April. Residents who misplaced or did not received a bill can print a new one at co.dekalb.in.us, under Property Tax Info.
There are several payment methods available for simplicity. They include:
• Mail payment to: DeKalb County Treasurer, 100 S. Main St., Auburn, IN 46706. Payment is considered “on-time” when postmarked by the U.S. Post Office on or before Nov. 10. Taxpayers who would like a receipt are asked to include a stamped, self-addressed envelope.
• On-line options: See back of tax bill for options. Payments can be made from checking and savings accounts and credit cards. Taxpayers can also phone your payment in.
• Local banks accepting payments: Community State Bank, Horizon Bank, Farmers & Merchants State Bank and Garrett State Bank. Taxpayers must have payment coupons.
• Drop box: Taxpayers can drop their payments in the box located on the north side of the courthouse. Taxpayers wanting a receipt are asked to include a stamped, self-addressed envelope.
• Treasurer’s office: The Treasurer’s office is located on the 2nd floor of the Courthouse. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Enter through the north doors. Cellphones are not permitted in the courthouse.
