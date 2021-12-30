Community corrections hosting job fairs Jan. 4 and Jan. 8
AUBURN — DeKalb County Community Corrections will host two job fairs to fill positions at its residential and juvenile programs.
Hiring events will take place Tuesday, Jan. 4, from 2-6 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 8, from 8 a.m. to noon, at the community corrections facility, 1000 Potter Drive.
Interested applicants should bring a cover letter and resume. Brief interviews will take place.
Job positions are available on the employment opportunities page of the DeKalb County website, co.dekalb.in.us.
