As I continue to share the common list of co-parenting challenges, the next one on the list is, “The handling of schedule changes and lack of flexibility and adaptability.”
This co-parenting challenge is very common and almost always a direct result of anger and emotion attached to separation and or divorce. Regardless of your custody or visitation schedule, you will find, at some point in your co-parenting, the need for flexibility and adaptability.
It is so important to remove anger and emotion. If you are the parent needing or requesting a schedule change, or if you are wanting some flexibility, the need and or the request will be better received if you have not created high conflict in your co-parenting.
Remember a few weeks ago I highlighted the challenge of the lack of communication or disrespectful communication? This challenge, flexibility and adaptability, is sometimes the challenge that is affected the most of all, of the challenges on the list, communication being an example of that.
If the way you communicate with an ex is disrespectful, then it is quite possible that your ex is not going to be willing to accommodate your need, or your request for flexibility/adaptability for you, no matter the need or reason for the request. The sad reality is, the request is sometimes so that the child(ren) can participate in something, but it is not that parent’s scheduled time with the child(ren). The child(ren) always pay the price for less than respectful and responsible co-parenting.
I recently did a live co-parenting coaching session with former workshop attendees and their experience was this: They were not flexible, kept track of missed time to make up later, did not communicate well, had a lot of past-history anger and emotion that got in the way, until they realized that their daughter they share was the one paying the price for their lack of respectful and responsible co-parenting. Not only that, but they spent eight years in high conflict co-parenting.That live co-parenting coaching session can be watched on the “Co-Parenting Basics” Facebook page. It lends hope, is motivating, inspiring and encouraging for anyone in the middle of high-conflict co-parenting.
Maybe your experience isn’t high-conflict, but less than respectful and responsible. It is not too late to get your co-parenting relationship and journey back on track. I often refer to the formula parts because that is how to start, and is a great place to start. That does not require a lot of effort, but could result in huge change in a very short period of time.
For this particular challenge and as an example, you may be wanting your child(ren) to attend a wedding, a funeral, or maybe a family reunion, but it is not your scheduled visitation time. Flexibility and adaptability in co-parenting, without agenda or expectation attached, allows the child(ren) to not pay the price of not being able to attend functions that would allow them to maybe see family that were important to them prior to separation or divorce, and who are still important to them.
Respectful and responsible co-parenting ... the child(ren) deserve nothing less.
