WATERLOO — DeKalb Central schools will be “basically back to normal” in their operations when they resume for the 2022-23 school year.
The DeKalb Central school board Tuesday approved an updated return-to-school-plan, also known as the district’s “Perseverance Plan,” for the 2022-23 school year.
School corporations are required to update their return-to-school plan by the U.S. Department of Education and Indiana Department of Education, Superintendent Steve Teders explained.
Teders noted that as of July 1, 2021, the State of Indiana granted local school boards the responsibility for implementing whatever measures and restrictions deemed necessary and prudent to address the impact and spread of COVID-19 for their buildings, facilities and grounds, including transportation.
Teders said the plan will meet the requirements of an Emergency and Secondary School Emergency Relief III grant as the district continues to strive to meet the needs of every student.
Under the plan:
• Masks are optional for students and staff in school buildings.
• Social distancing will be practiced when necessary.
• COVID-19 vaccinations are not required by the district or state, with vaccination information and locations available at vaccines.gov/.
• All extra-curricular and co-curricular activities will occur as normal.
• Safe and effective cleaning products will be used on all high-touch areas in the buildings and on buses.
• Parents and guardians will be encouraged to monitor for symptoms and ill children should be kept home.
• Visitors and volunteers are welcome in the district’s schools.
• Appropriate accommodations will be made for children with disabilities with respect to health and safety policies.
• Students and staff will be encouraged to wash hands regularly. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout district facilities.
• No quarantines will be implemented and no contact tracing will be conducted.
• DeKalb Central schools will continue to be mindful of guidance from state and federal agencies and will continue to collaborate with the DeKalb County Health Department.
• The plan is subject to change to reflect current guidance or orders at the federal, state and local levels.
“Essentially, the updates to this perseverance plan is basically, essentially, getting back to normal in the operations of our schools,” Teders said.
“Certainly we want students to continue to practice good hygiene. We certainly want staff members to provide different times during the day to make sure that we’re cleaning. We’re wanting our custodians to clean with extra diligence, as we would always expect. There’s a number of different items outlined in the plan. Masks certainly are optional. All extra-curricular, co-curricular activities are back as scheduled. Really, after looking at all of that, it’s basically, it seems as if we’re back to as close to normal as what we possibly can be, and I know everyone welcomes that at the start of this school year.”
Addressing the topic of vaccinations, board President Heather Krebs said the district follows state recommendations for which vaccinations are required and which are not.
“At this time, the COVID-19 vaccination is not required by the state for students and therefore it is not required by DeKalb Central. Absolutely, if you want your kids to have it, and you’ve already done it or want to go get it, go out and get it, but if you don’t, that’s perfectly fine too, so, not required,” Krebs added.
Board member Jeff Johnson said he hoped the district would continue with its “common sense approach.”
“I’ve had a lot of people speak up to me about being thankful for our common sense approach that we’ve taken since pretty much inception. And I pray that we continue that. I pray that people down south at the statehouse continue to use some common sense, because look at what we’re doing right now. I mean, seriously, look at where we’re at. I hope everybody uses the same approach that we do. I think we did pretty well,” Johnson said.
Teders said the plan will be posted on the district’s website at dekalbcentral.net.
