AUBURN — Parkview DeKalb Hospital, 1316 E. 7th St., will host Check-Up Day Thursday, March 31, from 7-9:30 a.m.
Check-Up Day, held in conjunction with the Parkview Center for Healthy Living, makes it convenient to obtain common lab tests at a reduced cost. The event takes place in Conference Rooms A, B and C. Check-Up Day guests should enter the hospital via parking lot C, door 5, to access those rooms.
Single tests and bundled tests, called wellness packages, will be available. Fasting is not required for these two single tests: glycohemoglobin A1C, which costs $30, and thyroid stimulating hormone, known as TSH, which costs $35.
Two kinds of wellness packages will be available: the customizable Green Package and the deluxe Diamond Package.
The Green Package includes a lipid profile and glycohemoglobin A1C for $50. In addition, participants can opt to add any of these tests onto the Green Package: comprehensive metabolic profile, $25; complete blood count, $15; TSH, $30; prostate specific antigen for men, $30; and vitamin D, $40.
The Diamond Package consists of the basic Green Package plus the CMP, CBC, TSH and PSA for a total cost of $115. Those who wish to purchase a Diamond Package without the PSA may do so for $100.
The vitamin D test can be added to either Diamond Package for a fee of $40.
Anyone selecting a wellness package must fast for 10 to 12 hours before their appointment. During fasting, it is OK to take sips of water and regular medications as prescribed. Questions may be directed to 347-8125.
Check-Up Day is an appointment-only event; walk-ins cannot be accepted. Participants must preregister by calling 347-8125. Callers should leave a message including their name and phone number if a Parkview Center for Healthy Living team member is not available at the time of the call. Payment by credit card at the time of preregistration is required.
For the safety of Check-Up Day guests and staff, precautions will be taken to guard against the spread of COVID-19. Per Parkview Health policy, masks must be worn over mouth and nose at all times. Information can also be found at parkview.com/checkupdays.
