Food pantry is open tonight
BUTLER — The Butler Community Food Pantry will be open from 5-7 p.m. tonight, July 26.
The food pantry is located at Butler Community Christian Church, 501 W. Green St.
The food pantry serves residents in the DeKalb Eastern school district as well as Franklin Township residents.
Sewer district board meets tonight
SPENCERVILLE — The St. Joe-Spencerville Regional Sewer District board will meet at 6 p.m. tonight, July 26, at the Spencerville Community Club, 5629 C.R. 68.
Church plans two events
during Butler Days
BUTLER — The Butler Community Christian Church will hold two events during Butler Days.
On Aug. 10, the church will host its annual hog roast from 4:30-7 p.m. at the church, 501 W. Green St. Tickets are $9 for adults and $4 for children. The adult menu includes a pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, cole slaw and dessert. The children’s menu is a pulled pork sandwich, chips and cookies.
The eighth annual 5K non-competitive run/walk will take place Saturday, Aug. 12. The registration fee is $20. Participants can win one of two $50 gift cards from Legends Running Shop in Angola.
Farmers market is open Saturday
BUTLER — The farmers market has returned to Butler.
The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Saturday through October in the west parking lot at the Butler Police Department, 120 W. Main St.
This is open to fruits, vegetables, plants, crafts, bakers, and artists, food vendors and food trucks.
For more information, contact Melissa Herrmann at 570-2309 or by email at melissa.herrman@yahoo.com.
Filling Station Youth Center
BUTLER — The Filling Station Youth Center, 315 S. Federal St., is open for youth ages 4-17.
The center is open from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and from 7-10 p.m. Friday.
Tween nights, for those in fifth grade and up, are the first and second Saturdays of each month from 7-10 p.m.
The youth center is open year round except for in July. All food and activities are free at the youth center.
Helping Hands has new home
BUTLER — The Helping Hands clothing ministry has a new home.
The clothing ministry has moved to 108 E. Main St., just east of the stoplight in Butler.
Helping Hands is open from 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday. The selection of second-hand items is always growing, with something new with each visit.
Helping Hands is a ministry of Christ’s Church at Butler.
Eastpoint Community Church
BUTLER — Eastpoint Community Church will hold dinner church at 4 p.m. Sundays at the Refuge Community Church, 173 W. Oak St., Butler.
Butler lists meeting schedule
BUTLER — The Board of Works meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Monday of each month in the council chamber at Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway. The Common Council meeting begins at 7 p.m. the first and third Monday each month.
St. Joe lists meeting schedule
ST. JOE — The St. Joe Town Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month in the St. Joe Town Hall, 204 Washington St.
The utility office is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The office may be reached at 337-5449.
Submit your news
Church and community groups are invited to send their news items by noon Friday to Jeff Jones by email at jjones@kpcmedia.com or call 925-2611, ext. 2547. Send mail to The Star, Attn: Butler Bulletin, 118 W. 9th St., Auburn, IN 46706.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.