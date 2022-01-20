AUBURN — The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, in partnership with Eckhart Public Library, will host the third annual Bootlegger’s Ball, presented by Visit DeKalb County and Farmers & Merchants State Bank, on Saturday, Feb. 12.
The annual event, held at the Auburn’s historic museum, will be from 6-10 p.m. and is open to the public.
The ratification of the 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution — which banned the manufacture, transportation, and sale of intoxicating liquors — was passed in 1919 and ushered in a period in American history known as Prohibition. The fight to end Prohibition would last 14 years and required a constitutional amendment to overcome.
The night will encompass all things Prohibition as well as life in the 1920s, including information and exhibits featuring Auburn’s history and role during the era.
The ball will include live music by the Farmland Jazz Band, a photo booth provided by Island Photo Booths, dancing, cash bars serving period-inspired cocktails from the museum’s book, Cocktails of The Auburn Automobile Company: A Collection of Mixed Drinks, heavy hors d’oeuvres, as well as the entire museum open to guests. Period appropriate dress is highly encouraged but not required.
New for 2022 will be a one-day dance class aimed at teaching popular dances from the 1920s and 1930s, entitled “Dancing with the Cars.” The class will take place one week prior to the ball from 6-7 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum.
Individual tickets for the Bootlegger’s Ball are $30 per person or $55 per couple. Packages that include “Dancing with the Cars” are also available at $35 for an individual or $65 for a couple. Tickets can be purchased online at acdamstore.com/collections/bootleggers-ball-2022 or by calling 925-1444.
The Bootlegger’s Ball is being held on the last evening of Eckhart Public Library’s Winter Read. Do. Explore. program.
“Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum is an amazing community partner, and we are so excited to join them once again for this event,” said Jamie Long, marketing and community engagement manager for the library. “We will be bringing information to be exhibited during the ball. The library and the museum share a history, so anytime we can showcase DeKalb County of the past together, it’s a really exciting opportunity.”
The Read. Do. Explore. program offers opportunities to win prizes by engaging with the library and community. Participants can enter to win a variety of prizes by reading, researching, attending programs, doing literacy activities, using the library’s digital services, and even signing up for a library card. Participants can also get a prize book for each week of Read. Do. Explore. To find out more visit epl.lib.in.us/eckhart-winter-read.
