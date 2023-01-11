AUBURN — DeKalb County Sheriff Brady Thomas Monday updated the DeKalb County Commissioners on how his office is identified.
“Over time, the sheriff’s office has been referred to by different names. Some of them have been sheriff’s office, DeKalb County Police and more recently the sheriff’s department,” Thomas said.
He said to call it a department is “not entirely accurate,” as it generally refers to a branch or division of a government administration that is subordinate to local county governing bodies.
“The office of sheriff is established by the constitution of the State of Indiana as a constitutional office having exclusive powers and authority under the state law and the state’s constitution. Going forward, we will identify ourselves as the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Establishing this will provide uniformity and consistency, but more importantly, the name sheriff’s office is a reminder of its establishment by the constitution and its important historical significance,” Thomas said.
