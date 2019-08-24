Open house held for North Eastern Group Realty
A grand opening was held Monday for North Eastern Group Realty office in Auburn. Shown in the photo were independent agents Jonathan Hough and Stacy Dailey, president and managing broker Kim Ward, and owner Joe Zehr, along with broker/agents Kelly York, Treva Finn, Dave Clark, Alyssa Leach, Nikki Ade and Narissa Roth.
