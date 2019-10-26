AUBURN — The DeKalb County Election Board Friday approved a plan that will make DeKalb County a vote center county.
For the plan to pass, the three-member board’s vote had to be unanimous.
Former attempts to establish vote centers by then-Clerk Marty Grimm failed because a Democratic member of the Election Board always objected.
In 2011, a vote center plan was rejected because there was not a unanimous vote.
In 2013, the Election Board addressed the topic again but never moved forward with an official vote center plan because, once again, there was not unanimous support, DeKalb County Clerk and Election Board member Holly Albright said.
“It’s a lot better than the last time, so much better,” said Election Board member Pat Williams, who is a Democrat.
The plan will be effective beginning with the May 2020 primary election.
Currently, DeKalb County voters cast their ballots at their assigned precincts. Until now, 39 precincts in DeKalb County have been housed at 18 polling sites.
The vote center plan approved Friday establishes 10 vote centers throughout the county. They are at the Ashley Community Building; Auburn First United Methodist Church; Butler American Legion; Coburn Corners Church of Christ; Corunna Fire Station; Dayspring Community Church of Auburn; Hamilton Life Center; Heritage Community Church south of Auburn; Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center in Garrett; and New Hope Christian Center in Waterloo.
Voters from every precinct will be able to vote at any vote center location. Voters also will have increased early voting opportunities at certain vote centers that will be open prior to Election Day, according to the plan.
Voters still will have the option to vote absentee by mail, vote early in person at the clerk’s office and vote via the Travel Board for confined voters.
Williams, who voted against vote centers in the past, noted that under a previous proposal, some voters would have had to make a 30-mile round trip to cast their ballots.
“That was a no-no for me,” Williams said.
She said the new plan approved Friday has vote centers located on main roads and throughout the county. A former plan proposed seven vote centers, which was not enough, Williams said.
“It took 10 (centers), any way you look at it,” Williams added.
Albright commended the bi-partisan vote center committee that worked on the plan. Committee members included: Election Board members Tara Lilly, a Republican; Williams, a Democrat; and Albright, a Republican; election/voter registration deputy Karen Bishop; Democratic members Fred Feitler, Al Shuman, Cheryl Davis, Suzanne Drerup-Davis and Ashley Clerk-Treasurer Karen McEntarfer; and Republican members DeKalb County Councilman and county Republican party chairman Rick Ring and Patrick Jessup.
“I think we’ve done a really good job putting this together,” Albright said. “I think we’ve come up with a really good plan that will serve our citizens well.”
Lilly echoed Albright’s sentiments.
“Overall, it’s a great move for the citizens, for their convenience, to be able to vote at any of these places ... It’s a really great change that moves us forward,” Lilly said. She noted that the plan is flexible and can be “changed and tweaked” if necessary and that the vote center locations are welcoming to voters.
“More than anything, I think we need to be flexible to accommodate the needs of the voters,” Lilly added.
Albright noted that the vote center plan has been available for public viewing for 30 days, both online and at her office, and public comments were invited.
“We’ve received nothing,” Albright said.
In an earlier survey developed to gather opinions and comments from the public on vote centers, 63 percent of respondents said they were in favor of vote centers in DeKalb County, Albright added.
