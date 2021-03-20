AUBURN — In the past 12 months of dealing with a pandemic, the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum has done well in comparison to its peers, said Brandon Anderson, its executive director.
“The museum ended 2020 well, thanks to all the support we’ve had,” Anderson said. “Some museums across the globe and United States have not even yet reopened, and some will never reopen.”
The 47-year-old Auburn museum closed its doors for only three months, reopening on June 14 of last year.
Following social-distancing rules was easy in the huge, 1930 art deco building on Wayne Street.
“We were able to reopen very responsibly,” Anderson said. “We did everything to make sure that when visitors came back, they’d have nothing but a clean, healthy, sanitized and welcoming experience.”
In the nine months since reopening, the museum has peaked at 75% of prior-year attendance on its best days, but never fell below 50% in same-day comparisons to 2019, he said.
The museum avoided laying off anyone on its staff of 11 full-time and 27 part-time employees.
During the three months when the doors were closed, some employees worked remotely and created virtual programming. A few worked on site to take care of the building.
“Although the museum was closed, the museum was very active behind the scenes,” Anderson said.
The museum’s budget survived through “analyzing every single bill … looking at every single expense that we could cut,” he said.
“We were able to receive a lot of different forms of operating support to continue to support having our staff,” Anderson added.
Key assistance came from the federal Paycheck Protection Program, an economic injury disaster loan, funding from National Endowment for the Humanities through Indiana Humanities and from the National Endowment for the Arts through the Indiana Arts Commission.
“The largest hit we’ve taken is events,” Anderson said. “Basically, all private events ceased to happen.”
A total of 10,037 people attended events such as weddings and conferences at the museum in 2019. The past year saw only one wedding, with a limit of 50 guests, that was authorized by the county health department.
With hopes of resuming events soon, some that were scheduled for earlier this year have been shifted to summer and later.
Despite the blow to events income, “Our 2020 audited financials are healthy,” Anderson said.
“This is a very strong museum. We have a very strong board. We have a very dedicated, loyal, energetic and enthusiastic, young staff,” he said.
“We are great stewards of the resources we have — whether that’s our finances, our collections, our building.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.