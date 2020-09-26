AUBURN — The Jackson Blue Ribbons 4-H club met for its last meeting of the year on Sept. 22 at Kruse Plaza.
Members reviewed dates and protocols for the upcoming livestock shows. They also reviewed the 2020 livestock auction that will be hosted by Breeder’s World as an online event.
4-H’er Olivia Rigby gave a health and safety report about animal biosecurity at the fair. She talked about quick ways to protect animals from catching diseases from other animals.
All Jackson Blue Ribbons 4-H members would like to thank Purdue Extension DeKalb County and volunteers for the hard work they have put into making 4-H possible this year, the club said.
