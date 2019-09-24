AUBURN — DeKalb County’s Health Department, Soil & Water Conservation District, Plan Commission, and Purdue Extension are holding a septic system workshop on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
The workshop will be held at the Haynes residence, 3535 C.R. 15, Auburn, from 5:30-8 p.m.
A septic installer, soil scientist and Cathy Manuel from the DeKalb County Health Department will give presentations on how a septic system works as well as maintenance to keep a system functioning properly. A presentation on DeKalb County Health Department’s unique Voluntary Inspection Program will be discussed.
This workshop is for anyone who currently has a septic system on their property or for someone looking to buy or build in the county. It is a free event and open to the public. An RSVP would be appreciated but is not necessary. For more information or to RSVP, people may call the Soil & Water Conservation District office at 925-5620, ext. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.