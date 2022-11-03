AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced four people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Tuesday and Wednesday.
Carmen Lyn Medford of the 200 block of South Lincoln Street, Kendallville, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except two days, for perjury, a Level 6 felony. She received credit for one day served in jail while the case was pending. She was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
Brett Allen Robbins of the 3500 block of C.R. 40A, Auburn, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor. He received credit for one day served in jail while the case was pending and was placed on probation from 358 days.
Gerald Lynn Likens of the 2100 block of Lorraine Drive, Auburn, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for one day served while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 363 days and his driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Jennifer Lynn Walters of the 100 block of C.R. 56, LaOtto, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. She received credit for two days served while the case was pending. She was placed on probation for 361 days and her driving license was suspended for 90 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.