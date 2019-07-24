WATERLOO — New boilers at DeKalb High School, a new, larger cafeteria and kitchen at J.R. Watson Elementary School and renovating an enclosed courtyard into educational space at Watson were proposed as immediate facility needs by Superintendent Steve Teders during a work session of the DeKalb Central school board Tuesday night.
The district is considering immediate facility needs and future long-range planning. It recently completed a Listening Tour through a series of four meetings where school officials heard from the community on various topics, including facility needs for the district.
In May, voters in the school district rejected a proposed $37.6 million school facilities upgrade, which included improvements to three school buildings, upgrades to outdoor athletic fields and a new fieldhouse for activities.
Tuesday, Teders provided an update from a walk-through of the district’s facilities that outlines priorities and proposed funding sources. Teders described the data as “fluid and subject to change,” noting that some priorities may be adjusted based on the “availability and timelines of funds.”
Teders said the purpose of Tuesday’s work session was to consider immediate needs. He proposed replacing the high school boilers as a priority.
District Chief Financial Officer Steve Snider recommended using money from the Rainy Day Fund to pay for new boilers. He said the fund has a balance of $2.26 million, and replacing the boilers would cost an estimated $920,000. Replacing them also would result in energy-cost savings for the district, the board heard.
Teders said he expects to present a formal recommendation on the boilers to the board in August.
Addressing the cafeteria and courtyard at J.R. Watson, Snider and Teders recommended obtaining an updated cost estimate for the work. The district would be looking at a bond to finance that project, Snider said.
“We’ll discuss it more in the future,” Teders said of the Watson proposal. “I don’t feel we should prioritize beyond what we’ve discussed tonight.”
Instead, he said, at a future board meeting he plans to bring to the board a recommendation for a comprehensive-needs assessment, using outside entities.
After the work session, Teders said he hopes the needs assessment can take place this fall, with the results to be presented in the spring to help with future planning.
