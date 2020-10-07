Jeff Johnson says it is “time to work together.”
He is seeking the Fairfield/Smithfield seat on the DeKalb Central school board in an election race with Josh Newbauer. The seat currently is held by Jay Baumgartner, who is not seeking re-election.
“My mission as a school board member is to serve our community and work to ensure a better brighter future for all of our children,” Johnson said.
He wants to establish community partnership with schools through transparency, he added.
Johnson is the parent of a 17-year-old DeKalb High School senior as well as a 4 1/2-year-old who will be a future Baron, he said.
“An amazing amount of potential, that’s what I see. I look at it, and I see potential,” he said of the district and his desire to serve on the board.
He said he was encouraged to seek election by people who thought the school board could use a new face.
He said he wants to “create accountability that district decisions made by the school board are led solely based on the initiative for the betterment of all students, school district and community.”
Johnson said his background and knowledge of the construction and excavation industry would serve him well as a school board member.
He is a superintendent for API Construction, having risen to the position “from the ground up,” learning homebuilding, carpentry and excavating skills from his great-uncle and father, he said.
Johnson said he has a well-rounded grasp on all areas of construction as well as knowledge of management, bidding and funding projects.
“I think I can help out all the way across the board. I love sports, I love music, I have a construction background from the ground up, and I think that I can just lend a helping hand. I’m very receptive of everybody when it comes to just generally listening, so I think it would be a good fit for me,” Johnson said.
Looking at what the district has to offer, Johnson said, “The school district has a lot of really good aspects. They have a lot of talent. We have a great group of teachers. My daughter talks highly of all of them. Our principals are phenomenal. Our administration, right down the line, they’re all good. They’re all great. Underlying, I think, is that we all need to work together.”
Johnson also pointed to the district’s food service program and its transportation department as excelling in what they do.
Johnson said he would like to see an expansion of building trades, welding and other and vocational programs as well as ensuring “that the district balances in-school programs and extracurriculars with likeness/fairness.”
On what the district could improve, Johnson said, “Transparency is something we could work on. Have the information up front rather than members of the public having to ask.”
He suggested that in addition to board meetings, the district could host “question and answer” sessions.
“Getting in front of the community like that, I think, would be really good,” he said.
Johnson said that from watching livestreams of school board meetings, he has sensed “some dissonance.”
“I think I’m a likable person. I’m very approachable. I have a good grasp on money matters due to my background. I tend to get along. I’m a firm believer you should be able to have a discussion with somebody. Even if you absolutely do not agree, I do not need to dislike you, and you don’t need to dislike me. You need to be able to … do things harmoniously. I have that characteristic. I think that lends itself good to the school board, too,” Johnson said.
