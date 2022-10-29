AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library’s historic main library is now a Monarch Waystation, in addition to Eckhart’s teen library.
Monarch Waystations are gardens intentionally planted and maintained to support host and nectar plants that provide food and shelter to the struggling monarch populations. These gardens typically have two or more native varieties of milkweed (host) plants, and flowers for as a nectar source. Common milkweed (Asclepias syriaca), butterfly milkweed (Asclepias tuberosa), and swamp milkweed (Asclepias incarnata), are the most common native varieties in this region.
Waystations originated in 2005, as a way to restore lost habitats. Lisa Conrad has the county’s first registered Waystation number 128. The teen library was registered as number 29,319 in 2020, and historic main library is number 40,876. DeKalb County now has 11 registered Waystations. The library encourages residents of DeKalb County to get involved to help protect the endangered monarchs.
Eckhart Public Library has noticed a significant increase in pollinator activity at the library with the addition of the native plant gardens. This last summer, The teen library and main library released several monarch butterflies whose caterpillars were located in the native gardens.
Additional information about monarch butterflies, native plants, and pollinators are available at the library. The library’s online catalog can be found on their website at epl.lib.in.us.
Guidelines for developing and registering a Monarch Waystation can be found on the Monarchwatch.org website.
