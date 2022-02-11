AUBURN — New cases of COVID-19 have drastically dropped in DeKalb County as this week, the health department only recorded 110 new cases of the virus.
The last time DeKalb County saw numbers this low was October 2021 when cases were fluctuating around the 100-case mark. This week’s cases also featured only a handful of student cases. No student cases were reported on Thursday.
Earlier this week, DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder said the omicron peak may be over in the county.
He warns residents, though that the numbers could be a little misleading because residents who use a home test and test positive aren’t counted.
This week’s new cases brings the total number of cases in the county to 11,248 since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. The county didn’t record any deaths this week and has recorded 104 deaths according to county records. The state’s dashboard has the county with 141 since the beginning of the pandemic.
This week’s case breakdown included seven in the 0-10 age group, five in the 11-20 age group, 18 in the 21-30 age group, 18 in the 31-40 age group, 14 in the 41-50 age group, 20 in the 51-60 age group, 18 in the 61-70 age group, eight in the 71-80 age group and two in the 81-90 age group.
The Indiana State Department of Health will be hosting a mobile COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinic Wednesday through Friday from 12-8 p.m. at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds. A second clinic is scheduled for March 9 through March 12.
Vaccinations will be available to people 5 and older. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available. Appointments can be made at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211. Walk-ins are also welcome.
