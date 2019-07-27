AUBURN — RM Auctions will present The Ed Meurer Collection of Detroit, Michigan, almost entirely without reserve, at its annual Auburn Fall sale, Aug. 29 to Sept. 1 during the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival.
The collection will cross the auction block during the Aug. 30 sale session.
Ed Meurer Jr. bought his first classic car, a worn and paint-chipped 1936 Ford Cabriolet, in 1958 and meticulously restored it over four years to concours condition. The acquisition and successful restoration led him to begin collecting Fords of the 1930s, which he admired in his youth, and he later expanded his collection to comprise a range of classics, with marques including Cadillac, Buick, Chrysler, Packard, Nash, Studebaker and Jaguar, according to RM Auctions.
In 2001, Meurer built an extension to his publishing company in Metro Detroit large enough to house his entire collection of antique vehicles and memorabilia, inadvertently becoming the fifth-largest private collector car museum in Michigan. By 2015 his collection had expanded to more than 90 cars, consisting largely of fine American classics spanning the 1930s to 1980s, and 4,000 square feet of memorabilia, including vintage neon signs, gas pumps and rare automobile parts. Well known and respected in hobby circles, Meurer’s garage became a must-see destination for dozens of car clubs.
Offered publicly for the first time, the Ed Meurer Collection represents more than 60 years of passion, RM Auctions said.
Standouts within the collection include a 1938 Chrysler Custom Limousine by LeBaron and a 1958 Imperial Crown Limousine by Ghia.
The Chrysler Limousine was ordered new by Joseph P. Kennedy, father of President John F. Kennedy, and used in London between 1938 and 1940 while he served as U.S. Ambassador to Great Britain.
One of only 31 built, the 1958 Imperial Crown Limousine by Ghia is believed to have been purchased new by the prominent Eaton family of Toronto, owners of Eaton’s department store chain. Personal friends of the British royal family, the Eatons often hosted Queen Elizabeth II on her visits to North America. It’s understood the family loaned the Queen and her staff two cars during her trip to Canada in 1959. This car is believed to be one of the two, primarily used for the evening and more formal events. It was purchased by Meurer in the early 1990s.
Other highlights include a 1935 Packard Twelve Convertible, a 1931 Auburn Phaeton, a 1937 Cord 812 Beverly, a 1930 Cadillac V-16 Seven-Passenger Imperial Sedan; a 1956 Continental Mark II, a group of Ford Woodie station wagons; and Chrysler’s luxury letter car series.
“This collection is an incredible historical work built over more than six decades and featuring some of the finest American pre- and post-war cars. We’re thrilled to bring these important, interesting classics from such a renowned collector to Auburn Fall this year,” said Gord Duff, RM Sotheby’s Group global head of auctions.
More information on RM Auctions’ Auburn Fall sale is available online at rmsothebys.com.
