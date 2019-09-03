AUBURN — An order to repair apartment buildings at 11th and Main streets was approved by the Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety at a hearing Tuesday morning.
The order requires building owner Rodger Eddy to correct fire-safety issues by Nov. 15. He must make electrical wiring improvements and close open spaces where fire could spread quickly, city officials said.
Eddy also pledged to remove a deteriorating chimney by Sept. 22 before the start of the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair, which begins a day later and brings crowds to the downtown area.
“I do want to cooperate, and I do want to have a safe building,” Eddy told the board.
“I appreciate the willingness of Mr. Eddy to work with us,” Mayor Norm Yoder said at the end of the hearing. “I hope that in the next 60 days we can make significant improvements in the safety of the building and the residents.”
Board member Herb Horrom used stronger words about the situation.
“I was appalled by the findings,” Horrom said about last week’s reports from city inspections of the building on July 10. “I’m also appalled by the fact that Mr. Eddy is appealing the findings.”
“An absentee landlord just makes the whole situation even worse,” Horrom added.
Eddy, who lives in Portland, Oregon, acknowledged last week that he comes to Auburn only once a year. Eddy also owns the Auburn Hotel, which he opens to guests over Labor Day weekend for the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival.
“We don’t dispute the findings of the inspection. We certainly agree with them,” Eddy said Tuesday.
The city issued an order to vacate the apartments on July 29, and Eddy appealed in a hearing last week. He asked for utility services to remain active and to be able to rent the apartment at 106 E. 11th — the only one that was being rented before the order.
City officials said an occupancy permit for 106 W. 11th can be issued after assurance that it has its own electrical service, power to the rest of the apartments is disconnected and fire-chase voids are closed.
With the fire voids, “It would just be like a vacuum for a fire to go through that building” now, Yoder said.
The order approved Tuesday declared the structure to be a “dangerous building” under city code. It cites dangers from building components that could collapse and injure people; “general dilapidation/deterioration;” lack of fire-restrictive construction; and faulty and unsafe electrical wiring.
The order says city water service will be permitted to continue, but will be disconnected if satisfactory repairs are not finished by Nov. 15. If that occurs, Eddy could separate his water service for commercial tenants so they could continue in operation.
A motorcycle club and dance studio operate the first floor of the building facing Main Street. City officials said they did not order them vacated because the fire danger is less in areas that are not occupied by residents overnight.
Eddy said when remodeled, the building will have four or five apartments with separate electrical services. He pledged to use licensed contractors.
Last week, Eddy said a contractor who had been working on the building for two years was a ”vast disappointment.” He said that contractor allowed an unauthorized woman to reside in an upstairs apartment at 108 E. 11th St. She died from drug overdose July 13, which led to city officials discovering the condition of the building.
