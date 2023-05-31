Six people arrested
AUBURN — Local police made these arrests May 28-29, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Nathan Lundgren, 30, of the 100 block of Park Street, Loogootee was arrested at 2:57 a.m. May 28 by Butler Police on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Aaron Boger, 24, of the 700 block of Cedar Street, Auburn, was arrested at 3:25 a.m. May 28 by Auburn Police charges of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor; and public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Zachary Chrisman, 33 of the 1800 block of Phillip Street, Auburn, was arrested at 7:50 a.m. May 28 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a change of battery, a Level 5 felony.
Bobby Collins, 55, of the 2100 block of U.S. 6, Waterloo, was arrested at 11 a.m. May 28 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle never having received a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Joshua Sorg, 37, of the 400 block of South Guilford Street, Garrett, was arrested at 11:20 p.m. May 29 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Michael Fry, 67, of the 3500 block of C.R. 75, Butler, was arrested at 11:59 p.m. May 29 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
