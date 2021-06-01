I write a lot about the need to set a standard, the need to set an expectation and the need to set boundaries in a co-parenting relationship, but today, I want to suggest some tips for how to begin doing that.
To begin, I would definitely suggest applying my four formula parts to respectful and responsible co-parenting. That is an easy place to start, but you can do other things as well, that will hopefully allow for change to a co-parenting situation, if it is less than respectful and responsible.
For starters, it is important to create and put in place a parenting plan. Maybe you have a “standard” parenting plan in place in your current court orders, but for purposes of change to your situation, if it is less than respectful and responsible, then my suggestion is making additions to your parenting plan that are more specific.
A lot of times, conflict in co-parenting happens because a “standard” parenting plan may not have clear language about situations that could come up, and situations will come up. Here is an example about a former workshop attendee of mine. She follows her plan for drop-off and pickup, which states clearly in her plan the days and times that drop-off and pickup is to happen. What is not clear in her parenting plan is “what if ex doesn’t show up at designated time”? She has waited for three hours before, because of his tardiness for drop-off or pickup. That is in my opinion disrespectful and clearly anger- and emotion-driven. The sad reality about these types of situations is, the child(ren) always pay the price.
For this example, having specific language added to her parenting plan that could possibly state that beyond 15 minutes late, without text or call informing of the delay, would/could result in the forfeiting of the visitation for that day/weekend.
Part of respectful and responsible co-parenting is properly informing. This includes all things about and for the child(ren). School activities and programs, doctor appointments, medical issues or school performance concerns and also drop-off and pickup delays.
This is also part of setting boundaries in your parenting plan, so that an expectation that you have for being on time has accountability.
Don’t be afraid to adjust your parenting plan as your child(ren)’s needs change and as they grow. It is important to have an expectation and standard in place at the onset of separation, but my experience as a co-parenting educator is, that seems to come later. The expectations and standards for your co-parenting should include considerations for your own schedules, but all considerations should be about how it will affect the child(ren).
I hope you all have a great week.
