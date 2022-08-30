AUBURN —The 37th Annual Classic Car Quilt Auction will take place Saturday when the classic car quilt is sold by Worldwide Auctioneers at Kruse Plaza to benefit the Retired Senior Volunteer Program.
Entitled “American Performance — American Pride,” this year’s quilt features hand-embroidered quilt blocks showcasing cars that were made in America, as well as the logos of the five military branches — the U.S. Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines and Coastguard.
Cars featured from different time periods include Auburns, Cords, Duesenbergs, Chryslers, Cadillacs, Pontiacs and Fords.
Nine R.S.V.P. volunteers, the oldest of whom is 97, embroidered the quilt blocks.
The quilt is lot number one in Saturday’s auction line-up and is scheduled to be sold between 5 and 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.