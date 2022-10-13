Luke Ice, 44, Garrett
Seat — School Board At Large
Education — BSME.
Work/career experience — I am a design engineer with Johnson & Johnson doing research in additive manufacturing and robotics.
Spouse/Children — Wife Olivia Ice; children Collin Ice, Jackson Ice, Piper Ice, Amelia Ice.
Hobbies — Woodworking, reading, 3D printing, coaching and fitness.
Volunteer/community leadership — Youth coaching, softball board.
Why are you running for school board?
I am running for school board to improve the environment and conditions for the students and teachers. I feel there are many good attributes in this school system, and I feel there are others that can be improved upon. With careful planning and consideration, all elements can be improved on.
What makes you the better/best candidate for the position?
I feel my background allows me several perspectives to view each topic, and a diverse skill set to creatively problem solve and make decisions in the best interest of the school system.
Goals, if elected?
I would like to expand the CDP and incorporate other disciplines into the curriculum. I would also like to develop support systems for students who don’t have a full scope of resources at their disposal. I would also like to focus on recruiting and retaining top talent on staff.
What is the main challenge facing your school district in the coming year(s)?
I think talent recruitment and retention of quality staff is a concern across all school districts.
What can be done at the local level to retain and attract a talented teaching staff?
I think competitive pay is a critical ingredient as well as trust and a degree of freedom for the staff to pursue objectives specific to their discipline. I also think transparency from the top down is critical in retaining staff. Decisions are made factoring in several variables and transparency in that process helps the population understand better the reasons for the decisions.
What can be done at the local level to cure the issue of a lack of substitute teachers?
I think competitive incentives help attract substitute teachers, but I also think efforts to build confidence and comfort levels with candidates would help. Have a workshop to introduce candidates to the process and make them feel comfortable with the task.
I also think students should be held to a higher standard of behavior when substitutes are in the classroom. This is not to say their behavioral standard is lowered with full time staff, but substitutes are not as experienced in dealing with disciplinary issues and in the small windows of time and opportunity involving a substitute teacher, there needs to be additional accountability for the students.
Do you feel our schools are doing enough to address school safety in today’s climate? If not, what more can be done?
There is never a level of safety where more cannot be done. Safety is paramount. There is a point where practicality comes into question, but efficiency and security are always the objective.
How should area schools address bullying issues within its walls and online?
I feel bullying is a community issue and the school does play a big role in addressing the issue. Bullying is a spectrum of behaviors, so it is hard to clearly define and detect every incident. It takes collaboration from administration, staff, and community to seek out those responsible and hold them accountable while not interrupting the learning process for others. As I said before, safety is paramount, and we all must strive to achieve a safe environment for students to learn and grow.
