In last week’s column, I wrote about drop off and pick up and I want to continue with that topic this week because I want to bring awareness to something that could become a co-parenting issue regarding drop off and pick up.
Some co-parents have provisions in their orders about who can and cannot do a drop off and pick up. There may be provisions for who can or cannot be present for a drop off and pick up, and that is why setting a standard and an expectation for these types of co-parenting topics is so important so there are no awkward surprises.
I promise you, it will not go over well if you show up for a drop off or pick up with a new girlfriend or boyfriend in the car that your ex had no idea about. Your standards and expectations can and most probably will change over time, but not having something in place is opening up the possibility for conflict which is what you are trying to avoid.
As an example, do you and your ex agree that the non-parent (significant other or anyone not the biological parent) can be present or involved in the drop off or pick up of your children?
There may be circumstances for why someone may not agree to allowing a non-parent to do the drop off or pick up, such as a previous DUI. Maybe you know them to be reckless or maybe they are uninsured. It may be that you just need more time, and that is OK, but these are all possible issues for when or if the subject is raised that could keep you from agreeing.
These are real issues from some of my former workshop attendees. Anger and emotion about separation or divorce circumstance is another reason that co-parents may not agree. Again, it may be a case of just not being ready to add someone else to the co-parenting drop off and pick up process, but to find out, a conversation must take place.
You want to stay in control of your co-parenting and not have courts get involved and that is why being civil in your co-parenting is important. Think creatively about how you might be able to discuss these topics that are sure to cause issue if not addressed.
An idea that could help is if it is not two yeses, then it is a no. That is a great way to begin coming up with standards and expectations about drop off and pick up, as well as other topics. During conversations, listen to your ex and their views, even if you don’t agree. Also remember, you don’t have to like your ex to be civil to them, but being civil will get you through necessary conversations that will probably be difficult.
This is just one fairly minor issue that could arise involving a non-parent, but there are many and I will be addressing them in upcoming columns.
I hope you all have a great week.
