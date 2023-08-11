BUTLER — Pickle ball is growing in popularity by leaps and bounds.
It could be coming to Butler soon.
That was one of the topics that received the blessing of the city’s Board of Works Monday.
Another was a request to amend the employment contract for new police officers.
The board also heard the North Broadway project continues to trend ahead of schedule.
A temporary pickle ball court will be created next to the water tower north of the Butler Public Library.
The recommendation came from an earlier city’s parks and recreation board meeting. The library has offered to purchase and keep the equipment for people to check out, play and return to the library, City Planner Vivian Likes said.
The temporary court would use the existing basketball court, but there is space immediately to the west to create a permanent court in the future.
“If we ever thought of doing a permanent pickle ball court, something could be poured there, asphalt, concrete or something,” Likes said.
“Is the park board looking at South Side Park or Maxton Park?” board member Eric Johnson asked. “We do have some money that was donated to the city. Some of that could be donated toward a permanent one.”
“The park board hasn’t said ‘Yes, this is where we want anything,’” Likes said.
“A year ago, we got a price to do two courts, like $66,000 for two courts,” Mayor Mike Hartman said.
City of Butler residents have free library cards, so they wouldn’t have to pay to check out the equipment, Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck noted. Likes will check with library staff about users who do not live in Butler.
“I don’t have a problem with it being at the library,” Johnson said. “I’d like to see a permanent home someplace.
“We can budget part of the money in your yearly budget for parks and recreation,” he added.
“The park board has heard for a last year and a half about pickle ball,” Likes said.
The board approved a measure to reduce the time new police officers agree to work in Butler from five years to three years.
The five-year contract was enacted after the city paid for new officers to attend a multi-week training program at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, only to have some of them leave to join another law enforcement agency.
While Auburn, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police do not have such contracts, Ashley, Garrett and Waterloo do, Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger told the board.
New Garrett officers sign to stay at least 2 1/2 years. New officers in Ashley and Waterloo agree to stay at least three years.
“We’re in the process of trying to hire some people,” Heffelfinger said. “The most anybody has is three (years), other than us.
“We’d like to start advertising it late this week or next week at the latest but I didn’t want to start that until we knew what we were doing,” he said.
Wastewater Superintendent Scott Lanning updated the board following a North Broadway project meeting earlier Monday.
“The project continues to be not only on schedule but trending a little bit ahead of schedule,” Lanning said. “The idea of being out of that project by the end of the year is certainly more than within grasp.
“They would like to see the street opened back up — if everything fell into place — as early as the second of November, but more likely, it’s going to be closer to Thanksgiving,” he said.
The project includes a complete update of the water main, sanitary and storm sewers from Green Street north to Monroe Street.
With contingency savings, Lanning is hopeful three other projects can be completed before the end of the year.
Those projects include drainage improvements between Westward and Meadowmere drives; drainage improvements along West Liberty Street; and drainage improvements on East Green Street.
Lanning said the water department is in the beginning stages of an asset management plan.
“Ahead of that, there are at least a dozen known but not qualified outages and uncertainties in our assets where we provide water and fire service,” he said. Some businesses and industries are being billed for one size but actually have a different service size.
“Why some things have been that way for as long as anybody can remember, we don’t know,” Lanning said. “To tackle that problem of making sure that what we are providing facilities are exactly what we billing them for, we’re going to announce a water audit to the public.”
