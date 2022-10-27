GARRETT — With Election Day just around the corner on Nov. 8, candidates for two Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board seats presented their views in a town hall format Tuesday night.
The event, sponsored by the Garrett High School Interdisciplinary Creative Collaborative, drew about 100 audience members to the Performing Arts Center where moderator Morgan Thrush posed questions to the candidates in advance while Jay Wilken was timekeeper. ICC social studies instructor Victor Hammond welcomed candidates and guests. He noted the primary duty of an elected school board member is to handle personnel, manage finances and implement district polices when questions were developed. ICC class members facilitated the program during preparation and presentation.
Garrett-Keyser-Butler voters will be able to choose from three candidates for the city seat and select from two candidates for the at-large seat.
Each candidate was asked to define his or her “Why?” they are interested in running for the school board at the outset of the evening. Questions followed focusing on three topics pertaining to the duties of a school board member — school culture, fiscal responsibility and school improvements and projects.
At-Large seat candidates
Luke Ice is challenging incumbent Tami Best for the at-large seat.
Ice, 44, the father of three children currently enrolled in Garrett schools and one GHS grad. He coaches youth teams and joins them on field trips through which he established friendships with students and staff and the community. “For me, my kids are absolutely my ‘why’,” he said. Looking back at the success of his oldest child at Garrett, Ice said he wants the opportunity to give back to the community by helping others the same way his family was helped.
Best, 48, the mother of four daughters, one currently a high school student, said GKB is very important to her family. “My ‘why’ is pretty simple,” Best said. “I am willing to serve if that’s what GKB needs. But if somebody can do the job better, I’d rather that person do the job better because I only have what’s best for GKB at heart.”
City seat candidates
Brianne Haiflich, Matt Freeze and Charles Ostman are vying for the city seat currently held by Larry Getts who is not seeking re-election. Ostman did not appear at Tuesday’s event.
Freeze, 45, has two daughters in Garrett schools. His concerns center on education gaps and weaknesses in the district. He wants to continue to make GKB one of the best schools around. “I believe I have the tools necessary to do the task, I am very good at being a team player. I also want to help support the teachers as well as the (administrators) in any way that I possibly can,” he said.
Haiflich, 43, is the mother of two students currently in Garrett schools and two GHS graduates.
She is running to be a part of “something bigger than myself. I think it’s really important to be involved — and I am super involved,” she said of her volunteer work in many aspects at the school.
All candidates were asked to identify any educational gaps and weaknesses in the district.
Freeze praised the district for bringing back the skilled trades. “It’s one of the great qualities of our school,” he said, but believes it could also be improved. Freeze also wants students to realize they also have the ability to attend colleges and universities to prepare for degrees in other areas.
Best listed several programs offered “because I think some of what is so impressive about GKB are the programs we already have,” from auto body shop, marine mechanics, carpentry, car mechanics, cosmetology, culinary school, building trades, CNA, CAD and many more. “Are there gaps? Of course because we can’t fill every need,” she said.
Ice said the school currently has the infrastructure in place after hearing the list of programs offered students. “I love that. I think there are areas we can expand,” he said, agreeing with Best that a personal finance program including taxes and accounting might be a good addition. While not noticing any gap, Ice suggested expanding on those core programs already in place. “We are a good school system — I think we can be a great school system. I am excited to work with people who can take us to the next level.”
Haiflich said she has one daughter who graduated from Garrett and attends college and another graduated through the CDP program left GHS with a career. “To say GHS is giving our students a great foundation, that’s 100% true,” she said. True college readiness would be one enhancement Haiflich might recommend. Even though students earn college credits, “Are our students leaving GKB and GHS ready for true college classes with professors who are giving extensions due to life circumstances or give five exams per semester on which to base your grades?”
All four candidates agreed on topic of serving lower income students in the district, that any help be made through dignity and confidentiality in the face of asking for help so that they would not stand out among classmates.
When asked what creative ideas they might have to enhance the budget, Freeze listed various text to give apps, lunch and learn sessions. Ice suggested trimming the fat from the budget in order to increase funds. Haiflich, who works as an accountant, said she would work to find ways to make dollars go as far as they can. Best notes the school has hired its own grant writer and many teachers also write grants for various projects and trips.
With all four candidates having students at school, they all said they would continue their involvement at GKB no matter how the election turns out, whether through study tables, field trips, student mentoring or sponsoring programs.
Each candidate was given three minutes for closing remarks.
“Whether or not you vote for me, know that all of us have GKB in our hearts,” Haiflich said. “I believe in this school system. I chose to send my children here and I am very excited to see where the school district is going and where they are taking the educations of our children. I have the best intention of using my time and talent to do that if it’s needed.”
“Success, no matter what your definition of success might be — doesn’t happen by chance,” Ice said. “It takes work, it takes effort. It takes innovation and involvement. I see a lot of those things in our school system now.
“You’ve done a great job,” Ice said of the current board, superintendent and administrators. “I want to be a part of what makes this school great. I think I bring some ideas. I love creative solutions” drawing back on his coaching of youth. If elected, Ice said he would do everything he can to make his time on the board successful.
“One of the things I have learned the most being on the school board is that finding out if somebody has an agenda or not is a key in determining whether or not that is a person you should vote for,” Best said.
“Having the best interest of kids at heart is the only reason you should have an agenda as a school board member. If a school board candidate says they want to be on the school board to do ‘X,’ that should be a red flag. If they say they want to make the best decisions for kids, then you can say ‘OK.’”
Noting comments given to the media regarding how candidates want to raise pay for teachers and coaches or other plans is not a reality once on the board. “Do your research and find what their agendas are,” she said.
In response to Best’s concern regarding agendas, “If it’s an agenda to attack people, I agree it has no place,” Freeze said. “To improve pay for teachers in our school system and improve their benefits, it’s an agenda that I do have. If you say you love our students, who will directly impact those students? The teachers. We need good people in those positions and we need to take care of them.”
He noted the pay in GKB has been low compared to other districts. “We have teachers almost in the poverty level — there’s no reason for that,” Freeze said. Offering a higher salary would improve the quality and retention of teachers, he said, instead of the current revolving door after a year or two on staff. “As far as any negative agenda, I don’t have anything — I’m not after anybody or anything like that.”
