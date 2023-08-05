AUBURN — While a zoning reclassification passed on a split vote, the Auburn Common Council took no action whether to allow residents to raise chickens within municipal limits.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the council voted 5-2 to approve a zoning change for Auburn Woods, a 55.667-acre development in the city’s northwest corner.
Last month, the Auburn Plan Commission gave a favorable recommendation to change the zoning classification from light industrial to planned development district.
The triangular piece of property north of S.R. 8, along the west side of Potter Drive and southwest of DeKalb County Community Corrections. The property includes a wooded area.
The development, Corporate Anderson LLC, intends to create 72 town homes and between 200-300 apartments. The town homes would be built first, the developer told the Plan Commission.
While the initial east-west street would end in a cul-de-sac, a Corporate Anderson representative said plans are to eventually extend the street west to connect to C.R. 19.
Plans for the development also include a storm pond and self-storage units on 10.01 acres to the south of the town homes. About 3.79 acres would be available for commercial development. The remaining 0.99 acres that touches S.R. 8 is too small to develop, but could possibly be used for an electric vehicle charging station or landscaping.
Council members Matthew Kruse and Kevin Webb voted against the zoning change.
“Zoning is to help establish areas that fit. There is an asphalt plant just to the west of this project,” Webb said. “Nobody lives here now, so they don’t know it’s going to stink most of the time when that asphalt plant runs, which is like six days a week, sun up to sun down.
“In my opinion, zoning is to help protect, not to do apartments next to an asphalt plant,” he said. “I’m not too excited about this.
“I understand the housing shortage and all of that stuff, but I would think there’d a better area suited for apartments than next to an asphalt plant.
“This would be the one spot, in my opinion, that would be the worst place to put apartments,” Webb said. “I’m personally opposed to this zoning.”
“We don’t have a lot of industrially-zoned land,” Kruse said. “We have an industrial area right next door to that. I don’t know if this is the best change to make.
“We know it’s going to be commercial directly east of there where Parkview owns,” he continued. “I’m conflicted.”
“Astral’s right across the street,” council president Natalie DeWitt noted.
“In conversations with Parkview, here on their property on the east side of Potter, as well as their other locations, they’re concerned about what’s within their next door neighbor and what’s going on,” Mayor Mike Ley said.
“They usually buy enough land to have elbow room to protect themselves from uses that may not be compatible with medical or business park.
“I know they are concerned about what may go north of them on the rest of the county’s property and such, but (Auburn Woods) would maybe enhance the development they’re going to have on their property,” the mayor said.
DeWitt and council members Dave Bundy, Jim Finchum, Denny Ketzenberger and Amy Prosser cast votes to support the zoning change.
When discussion turned to chickens, Finchum quipped, “Hopefully this doesn’t lay an egg, but I’m sure everybody got an email about the chicken ordinance.
“I’m hearing more people not in favor of it than in favor of it,” he said. “I’m not willing to send it to committee unless the majority of council’s in favor of it.”
“I’m guessing it maybe goes by neighborhood because people in my neighborhood have been asking for it,” Prosser said. “I’ve had several people ask me about it and would like to have that. I’ve even had two people ask me about goats.”
Kruse estimated he’s had responses two-thirds against and one-third in favor.
Bundy and DeWitt said they’ve had mixed responses.
“I had one guy that said, ‘Can I start building now?’ I said no,” Bundy said.
“We’ve asked for community input and no one shows up,” DeWitt said.
“I’ve had some ask me and I’ve asked them to come to meetings talk and they don’t come,” Ketzenberger said. “I think they should come if they want to talk to us.”
