WARSAW — Former Garrett resident Dan Miller will bring his Cowboy Music Review to the Wagon Wheel Playhouse in Warsaw on March 5.
He has spent his career promoting the cowboy way of life. As a rodeo announcer and television commentator, Miller promoted cowboys and western culture to a national audience for almost 30 years.
Miller, his daughter Hannah and Wendy Corr this year are celebrating 18 years of playing to audiences from around the globe with their unique brand of music, humor, history and poetry.
“My Indiana roots run deep,” Miller said. “Both of my sisters still make their homes ‘Back Home In Indiana,’ so it’s always a thrill for me to come home and share my western music with my fellow Hoosiers.”
For the past 18 years, Miller’s group has performed in Cody, Wyoming six nights a week, from June through September, to almost 200,000 visitors from 70 different countries. They have performed over 2,000 shows together — from east coast to west coast, from Montana to Mexico.
For almost 15 years, Miller and his group have been featured artists in Nashville on the popular television show, “Larry’s Country Diner.” USA Today, Cowboys and Indians magazine and television networks RFD-TV, ESPN, the Travel Channel and the Outdoor Channel have all featured the Cowboy Music Revue.
Appearing with Miller are Wendy Corr, who plays bass and sings lead and harmony vocals, and his daughter Hannah, who sings and plays fiddle and mandolin in the show.
The show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person, and can be purchased online at wagonwheelcenter.org/events/cowboy-revue/.
