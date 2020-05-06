AUBURN — Parkview Physicians Group will open an orthopedic clinic at Parkview DeKalb Hospital on May 18.
The clinic at 1316 E. 7th St., Auburn, will have six exam rooms dedicated to orthopedic patients. It will feature comprehensive orthopedic services offered by a team of physicians and advanced-practice providers specializing in sports medicine, spine, hand and joint replacement.
"Parkview DeKalb Hospital would like to welcome the Parkview Physicians Group orthopedic physicians to our community," said hospital president Tasha Eicher. "We look forward to providing excellent service and high-quality orthopedic care that is convenient and close to home."
Services available will include, but are not limited to: total joint replacements, shoulder surgery, fracture repairs, arthroscopic knee surgery, carpal tunnel repairs and achilles tendon repairs
The clinic also will become home to Parkview Physicians Group-Podiatry and Parkview Physicians Group-Pain Management at a later date.
