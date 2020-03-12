National Weather Service Severe Weather Preparedness Week will be observed next week, March 15-21, in DeKalb County.
A statewide tornado drill will be conducted Wednesday at 10:15 a.m. and will last no more than 10 minutes. It will test tornado sirens and NOAA weather radio.
In case of bad weather on Wednesday, the test will be conducted Thursday at 10:15 a.m. If the weather is unfavorable on both days, the test will not be conducted, according to the offices of DeKalb County Homeland Security and DeKalb County Central Communications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.