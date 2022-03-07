AUBURN — A successful city program continues for 2022.
The city is currently accepting requests for its 2022 residential sidewalk program. Requests will be accepted through Aug. 26. Residents taking advantage of the program will see their sidewalk replaced at a reduced cost.
Eligible sidewalks within the city include those residential sidewalks within the public right-of-way. Sidewalks will be replaced the distance of the full lot width. Sidewalks across driveways and driveway approaches are also candidates for replacement. The city will pay to update Americans with Disabilities Act corner curbs and ramps as needed.
Applicants will be notified within two weeks after request if they have been selected to participate in the program. Once notified, the applicant will be required to pay in advance of any work beginning. Residents’ contribution will be $13 per linear foot of sidewalk and $5 per square foot for driveway approaches.
The city will remove and replace sidewalks along with grass restoration.
Since the project’s inception in 2020, the city has replaced over 4,400 linear feet of sidewalk in the city. It has also received two gifts from an anonymous donor to help local residents who couldn’t fund the entire bill.
For more information on the program or to register, visit ci.auburn.in.us/street/residential-sidewalk-program or contact the Department of Building and Planning at 925-6449.
