AUBURN — Auburn Church of the Nazarene will host Zoomerang vacation Bible school, June 27-30 from 6:15-8:45 p.m. each evening at the church, 2301 N. Main St. A program and family picnic will be on Sunday, July 3 at 10 a.m.
Zoomerang is open to children ages 4 through those having just completed fifth grade. Transportation is available each night.
Children must be pre-registered by June 19. To register, call the church office Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 925-3480 or VBS director Kathy Mettert at 908-0630.
A light snack will be provided each evening. Children should wear comfortable play clothes.
Call the church or Mettert with questions.
