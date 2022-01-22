WATERLOO — DeKalb High School students have received recognition in this year’s regional Scholastic Art and Writing Awards.
The annual regional and national competition dates back to 1923 and has alumni that include many artists who went on to be successful and prominent in their field.
The Scholastic Art and Writing Awards’ focus is on giving a space and format for artists and writers to gain recognition as they compete for awards and scholarship opportunities.
Scholastic Art and Writing Awards’ goal is to help promote communication and self-expression.
Entries are submitted in a number of different categories including photography, drawing and illustration, mixed media, sculpture, ceramics and painting. Judges look at originality, personal vision and voice and technical skill.
The first part of the competition is the regional awards. DeKalb’s region includes 30 counties across northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio and students in grades 7-12 are able to enter work.
Awards given are:
Honorable Mention, accomplished works submitted to local programs showing great skill and potential;
Silver Key, stand-out works that demonstrate exceptional ability;
Gold Key, the very best works and are automatically considered for national-level recognition.
DeKalb High School award winners this year are: Liam Marzolf, honorable mention; Parker Reihnol, honorable mention; Abigail DeTray, honorable mention; Trenton Brown, honorable mention; Allison Cook, honorable mention and Ava Harris, one Silver Key and one Gold Key.
All students receiving awards will have their work on display at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art from Feb. 12 through April 9.
“We have an amazing crew of very creative, talented and motivated students at DeKalb High School. I am so grateful to be a part of a long standing tradition here; one where the art department has such depth, is valued and given all that we need to provide a place for our many students to thrive and experience personal and creative growth,” said art teacher Kelly Roth.
“While receiving a Scholastic Award is a high honor indeed, it is not why we create, but instead a platform for our students’ voices to be heard and talents be seen. We congratulate our Scholastic Award-winning students this year and all that entered their work. Mrs. (Jessica) Minnich and I are so proud of them all and their achievements.”
