Officers arrest 22
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 22 people from June 17-24, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
James Reed, 47, of the 100 block of High Street, Butler, was arrested June 17 at 9:49 p.m. by the Butler Police Department on a warrant charging him with battery, strangulation and domestic battery, all Level 6 felonies.
Frank Rice, 37, of the 200 block of East Short Street, Stryker, Ohio, was arrested June 18 at 2:30 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Mark Hollis Jr., 27, of Old Bog Road, Avilla, was arrested June 18 at 10:07 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Todd Wilson II, 30, of the 6200 block of West Blackhawk Drive, Glendale, Arizona, was arrested June 19 at 5:22 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with conversion, a Class A misdemeanor.
Justin Moreno, 31, of the 7800 block of South Wayne Street, Hamilton, was arrested June 19 at 6:58 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with burglary, a Level 3 felony, and domestic battery and residential entry, Level 6 felonies.
Spencer Bemis, 31, of the 100 block of 4th Street, St Joe, was arrested June 19 at 11:25 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jonathan Carter, 18, of the 200 block of South Wabash Avenue, Ashley, was arrested June 19 at 12:01 p.m. by the Ashley-Hudson Police Department on a charge of residential entry, a Level 6 felony.
Cherie Couchman, 27, of the 800 block of Griswold Court, Auburn, was arrested June 20 at 1:16 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Christopher Battell, 37, of the 8100 block of South C.R. 800E, Fort Wayne, was arrested June 20 at 1:26 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony.
Joshua Dennis, 38, of Fort Wayne, was arrested June 20 at 1:28 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Shawn Wiegand, 46, of the 5900 block of West S.R. 4, Hudson, was arrested June 20 at 8:27 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging contempt of court.
Amanda Shafer, 30, of the 1100 block of Huron Way, Auburn, was arrested June 21 at 12:45 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Toria Warrix, 23, of the 300 block of Ashton Drive, Kendallville, was arrested June 21 at 2:15 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Matthew Drew, 37, of the 300 block of South C.R. 620W, Angola, was arrested June 21 at 6:57 p.m. when he turned himself in to answer a DeKalb County warrant charging him with burglary, Level 4 felony, and theft, a Level 6 felony.
Demetris Lloyd, 26, of the 1400 block of Green Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested June 22 at 2 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jeffrey Salisbury, 24, of the 5600 block of S.R. 109, Columbia City, was arrested June 22 at 3:24 a.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a charge of operating a motor vehicle never having received a valid license with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Scott Charles McDowell, 56, of the 2200 block of Dunkelberg Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested June 23 at 9:43 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 4 felony, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a Class A misdemeanor.
John Bradley, 50, of the 100 block of Lane 271, Hamilton Lake, Hamilton, was arrested June 24 at 10:43 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Spencer Bemis, 31, of the 100 block of 4th Street, St. Joe, was arrested June 23 at 10 p.m., by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Dylan Blade, 21, of the 600 block of East Ninth Street, Auburn, was arrested June 23 at 7:36 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Zachary Hanefeld, 30, of the 11800 block of Hood Street, Harlan, was arrested June 24 at 9:24 p.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; and violation of specialized driving privileges, a Class C misdemeanor.
Tylor Kooistra, 24, of the 1300 block of Lori Lea Street, Auburn, was arrested June 24 at 10 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a warrant charging him with reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor.
