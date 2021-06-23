How are you stepping up to the plate as a co-parent with your ex? How do you think your ex would answer that question about you? Two thought-provoking questions to help with recognizing and acknowledging where one of you, or both of you, may need to make changes that could move your co-parenting in a different direction.
Sometimes, I like to use things that happen in my workshop as an example, because so much of what happens in my workshop is so relatable. Last week, I did a workshop with two women and one man. All attendees fill out a questionnaire before I start my class, and one of the questions is: “What is a change that you would like your ex to make that you think would, or could make a difference in your co-parenting relationship?” Attendees are not short on what they would like their ex to change, and most of their answers are common.
Another question is: “What is a change that you could make that would, or could make a difference in your co-parenting relationship?” Most attendees are able to come up with something, but every once in a while there is someone who will answer that question with nothing. I say to them, “That’s OK, you will be in this class for four hours, and maybe during that time you will hear something that will provoke thought for an answer to that question.”
Last week one of the women wrote nothing. After questioning her and her sharing part of her story, she still saw nothing in her journey that she thought she could change, that could make a difference in her situation. I continued the class and was instructing as I do, and about an hour later, she began to cry. I stopped class and asked her if she was OK, and she said yes. I asked her if I had said something or shared something that upset her, and she said no. She then said “I have an answer to question number five.” I asked her if it was something that she wanted to share of if she would like to keep it to herself and she said, “So far, listening to all of the information that you have shared, I realize that I am, and have been a very selfish co-parent.”
I share this because it is common. What she heard in class that made her realize that may be different for the next person, but what is a selfish co-parent?
I had a conversation with my middle daughter’s father two years ago, and we talked about how when we were not doing what we needed to do co-parenting our daughter respectfully and responsibly, we were being very selfish. I made that phone call to him for one, to let him know what I do for a living with co-parenting education and co-parenting coaching and family law mediation. I also let him know that I share our personal co-parenting experience story and that our story is making a difference. I also placed that call to apologize to him for not co-parenting with him in a way that was respectful and responsible for our daughter. Our co-parenting experience was what would now be considered “high conflict,” and it was driven by anger and emotion at that time.
The co-parenting experience that followed with my youngest daughter’s father is also making a difference, but was and is quite different and was not and is not selfish in any way. That experience is why I do what I do, instructing co-parenting education, as well as my work as a co-parenting coach.
I encourage co-parents to remove selfishness from their co-parenting if they recognize it as a flaw in their co-parenting that could get in the way of their own respectful and responsible co-parenting goal. What is selfish co-parenting? In short, it is not cooperating. It is not doing what would be in the “best interest” of the child(ren) while co-parenting them.
For my own personal experience co-parenting journey, doing that (removing selfishness), took me from co-parenting failure to co-parenting flawlessly. “Failure to Flawless” is my personal experience story. It is part of my workshop and is also a presentation, during which I share my experience co-parenting my three daughters, decisions I made that to this day I am so proud of, to decisions I made while co-parenting that I am not so proud of. What I am proud of is how I am using all of my personal experience to help women and men who are where I was. I do that through my workshop, through my co-parenting coaching, through my Facebook page (Co-parenting Basics) and through this column.
I don’t have all of the answers, but I do have a lot of answers for how to work toward reaching a goal of respectful and responsible co-parenting and believe that being a selfish co-parent will not allow for being able to reach that goal.
I hope you all have a great week.
