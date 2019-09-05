AUBURN — The Indiana Court of appeals has upheld the 40-year sentence of a rural Waterloo man who was convicted by a DeKalb County jury of committing sex offenses against a young girl.
After a two-day trial in DeKalb Superior Court II in June 2017, a jury found Christopher Hamman of the 0900 block of C.R. 45, Waterloo, guilty of child molesting, a Class A felony, and a related Class B felony sex offense.
Judge Monte Brown imposed a 40-year sentence, with five years suspended and 35 years to serve, for child molesting, and a 10-year sentence for the Class B felony offense. The sentences were ordered to be served at the same time. Hamman also received five years of probation.
The offenses took place between October 2007 and October 2010, when the girl was between the ages of 11-13.
Hamman appealed, raising arguments including whether there was sufficient evidence to support the convictions; whether his right to be free from double jeopardy was violated; whether the sentence was appropriate; and whether the court erred when it imposed a rule of probation.
The Court of Appeals found there was sufficient evidence to support Hamman’s convictions. However, on the issue of double jeopardy, the court vacated Hamman’s conviction for the Class B felony offense, finding that the prosecutor expilicity told the jury it could rely on one act of deviate sexual conduct to support both charges.
The court found there is a reasonable probability the jury relied on the same evidence to find Hamman guilty of child molesting and the Class B felony.
On the issue of whether the sentence was appropriate, the Court of Appeals noted the sentence for a Class A felony is a fixed term of 20-50 years, with the advisory sentence being 30 years. Hamman’s 40-year sentence was below the maximum but above the advisory sentence, the court said, and it did not find the elevated sentence to be inappropriate.
Hamman also appealed a probation condition that prohibited him from accessing the internet or other online service without prior approval of his probation officer.
The court noted the rule has been revised significantly and now states the probationer is prohibited from using internet websites or computer applications that depict obscene matter or child pornography and may not possess or use any data encryption technique or program to conceal internet activity.
The Court of Appeals found the trial court imposed the former version of the probation condition restricting Hamman’s lawful conduct on the internet and instructed the trial court to impose the most recent version of the condition.
