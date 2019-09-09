Officers arrest 21
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 21 people from Sept. 1 through Sunday, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Louis Null, 47, of the 300 block of Maxine Drive, Garrett, was arrested Sept. 1 at 6:22 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of intimidation, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor.
Karen Feasel, 60, of the 6700 block of C.R. 11-A, Auburn, was arrested Sept. 2 at 6:11 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Cameron Peterson, 46, of the 4900 block of Bahama Lane, Fort Wayne, was arrested Sept. 2 at 3:11 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Timothy Bledsoe, 59, of the 900 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Avilla, was arrested Sept. 3 by the Garrett Police Department on charges of serious violent felon in possession of firearm, a Level 4 felony; legend drug deception, a Level 6 felony; driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; carrying a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, hash oil, or salvia, a Class A misdemeanor; a habitual offender enhancement; and possession of a controlled substance, a Level 6 felony.
Christy Chambers, 51, of the 700 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested Sept. 4 at 12:11 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of theft, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana, hash oils, hashish or salvia, all Class A misdemeanors.
Jerry Chambers, 51, of the 700 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested Sept. 4 at 12:04 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Sommer Batten, 41, of the 600 block of Standard Oil Boulevard, Montpelier, was arrested Sept. 4 at 2:55 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of theft, a Level 6 felony, and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, a Class B misdemeanor.
Lance Pepple, 48, listed in jail records as a homeless resident of Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested Sept. 4 at 12:15 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on DeKalb County warrant charging him with intimidation as a Level 5 and Level 6 felony and invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Christ Geist, 52, of the 600 block of West Keyser Street, Garrett, was arrested Sept. 4 at 12:15 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on DeKalb County warrant alleging a probation violation.
Deitrick Ervin, 27, of the 4800 block of Warsaw Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested arrested Sept. 4 at 1:57 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear, a Class A misdemeanor.
James Reed, 46, of the 100 block of High Street, Butler, was arrested Sept. 4 at 7:53 p.m. by the Butler Police Department on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor.
Enrique Reyes, 38, of the 3200 block of La Jolla Court, Fort Wayne, was arrested Sept. 4 at 9:56 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of operating while never receiving a valid license with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kelly Dailey, 41, of the 8600 block of West C.R. 500S, Hudson, was arrested Thursday at 12:04 p.m. by the Ashley Marshal’s Department on a warrant for a charge of battery, a Level 3 felony.
Timmy Zimmerman, 62, of the 1400 block of C.R. 57, Butler, was arrested Thursday at 11:34 p.m. by the Butler Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Amie Havener, 40, of the 10700 block of U.S. 27, Fort Wayne, was arrested Friday by the Garrett Police Department on warrants for charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Donald Isham, 34, of the 400 block of South Peters Street, Garrett, was arrested Sept. 4 at 5:11 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging contempt.
Jerry Neuman, 51, of the 700 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested Sept. 6 at 8:30 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging contempt.
Gage Koch, 20, of the 2500 block of Westward Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested Saturday at 2:20 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of illegal possession, consumption or transportation of alcohol by a minor, a Class C misdemeanor.
Johnny Johnson, 21, of the 700 block of Russell Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested Saturday at 2:25 a.m. by the Indiana State Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Josh Ames, 28, of the 700 block of Phillip Street, Auburn, was arrested Saturday at 5:17 a.m. for alleged failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Kristine O’Patterson, 47, of the 600 block of Jefferson Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested Saturday at 9:10 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; and leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor.
