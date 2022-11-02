AUBURN — Beginning in 2023, the Auburn Common Council will determine committee assignments.
Previously, committee assignments had been left to the discretion of the mayor.
With a motion by Dave Bundy and a second by Jim Finchum, the council voted 6-1 to approve the change on its second reading at Tuesday’s meeting, with Natalie DeWitt voting no.
“I think it’s probably a good idea for the council to be appointing its own committees,” council member Mike Walter said prior to Tuesday’s vote.
Walter and DeWitt had voted against the switch at the first reading of the ordinance on Oct. 18. That reading passed 5-2.
“In my own opinion, it probably is best if the council is appointing its own committees,” Walter said. “On the other hand, there are those who think that should be the mayor who does it.”
Later, the council voted in favor of a joint petition with Metal Technologies Inc. and Indiana Michigan Power to seek relief in electrical costs.
At the request of Walter, City Attorney Erik Weber explained the petition will help MTI compete over a period of six years.
“What we’ve been trying to do is to find a way to help the city’s largest employer and one of the city’s highest paying employers … be competitive,” Weber answered. “The way we found to do that was by allowing and approving a consent to serve, where we would transmit the service to Indiana Michigan Power.
“Indiana Michigan Power would be directly serving (MTI) over our lines,” he continued.
Metal Technologies would be paying a dollar amount and I&M would be “giving credit back to us that would give us the revenue we had been anticipated through an analysis that we have done what our expected revenues would be over six years,” Weber said.
“Over a six-year period, there is no loss in revenue to the city?” Walter asked.
“There is a slight loss in revenue that we will have to account for with our reserves,” Weber responded.
“But it could be worse?” Walter asked.
“The amount of money that is being paid in by MTI and the credits from I&M are multi-million dollars, well over $2 million dollars,” the attorney answered.
Walter wondered if the situation arose from utility deregulation.
“We’re in this situation because MTI has described to us that they have a competitive disadvantage,” Weber said. “They are an iron foundry. They do melting of iron and metal and they use a lot of energy to do that, more so than anyone else.
“Unfortunately, we’ve got to find a way to get them some relief,” he continued. “If we don’t, they’re going to be in a situation where they’re not going to be competitive and it’s going to have a major economic impact on the city.
“The key to this is it’s not going to have a negative impact on the other rate payers,” Weber added. “It’s not going affect the other rate payers.”
At the start of the meeting, Duane Days was sworn in as the Auburn Police Department’s newest officer. Days’ wife Brandy pinned his badge on his uniform after he was sworn in by Mayor Mike Ley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.