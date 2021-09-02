AUBURN — Nineteen people were sentenced for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Aug. 23 through Sept. 1.
Bryit Sumner of the 500 block of South Cowen Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 120 days in jail, all suspended except six days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for 348 days and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Leann Reffeitt of the 1200 block of Rohm Drive, Auburn, was fined $100 for operating a vehicle never having received a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Justin Hicks of the 800 block of East Toledo Street, Fremont, was sentenced to one day in jail for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kyle Ratliff of the 300 block of West Wind Trail, Avilla, was sentenced to 540 days in jail, all suspended except 108 days, for theft, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for 54 days served in jail while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
Damian Bowers of the 5400 block of C.R. 7, Garrett, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except 30 days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for 15 days served while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 335 days and was fined $100.
Nicole Jarnagin of the 500 block of North Beech Street, Butler, was sentenced to 540 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for non-support, a Level 6 felony. She received credit for two days served in jail while the case was pending and was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence. In a separate case, she was sentenced to six days in jail, with credit for three days served, for resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Teri Studeman of the 200 block of North Main Street, Wolcottville, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for forgery, a Class A misdemeanor. She received credit for one day served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 363 days.
Tylor Kooistra of the 600 block of East 500 South, Columbia City, was sentenced to 180 days of incarceration, all suspended except 60 days, for leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for 300 days and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 90 days.
John Wood of Waterloo received a 180-day suspended sentence and one year of probation for criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
David C. Myers II of the 15000 block of Hedgebrook Drive, Huntertown, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except 75 days, and placed on probation for 285 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He was ordered to serve 75 days on home detention as a term of probation. He was fined $100 and his driving license was suspended for 180 days.
Conrad Clouse of the 600 block of East King Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 14 days in jail for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Christopher Bailey of the 7100 block of C.R. 60, St. Joe, was sentenced to 60 days of incarceration for driving while suspended and possession of marijuana, both Class A misdemeanors.
Elvira Rascon of the 1200 block of Barthold Street, Fort Wayne, was fined $100 for operating a vehicle never having received a license, a Class A misdemeanor.
Marissa Thrush of the 100 block of East King Street, Garrett, was fined $100 for operating a vehicle never having received a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Zin M. Oo of the 800 block of May Place, Fort Wayne, was fined $100 for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Justin Moore of the 600 block of East Union Street, Waterloo, was sentenced to 214 days in jail, all suspended except 34 days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for 17 days served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for one year.
Paulette Bergeon of the 800 block of Oakwood Avenue, Napoleon, Ohio, was sentenced to two days in jail, all suspended except one day, for possession of methamphetamine, a Class A misdemeanor. She received credit for one day served while the case was pending and was fined $100.
Nathan McEntarfer of the 400 block of South Cedar Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. He received credit for two days served while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for one year and was fined $100.
Colton Taylor of the 400 block of North Main Street, Auburn, was sentenced to eight days in jail, with credit for four days served, for being a minor consuming alcohol, a Class C misdemeanor. He was fined $25.
