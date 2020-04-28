Indiana’s libraries are meeting the needs of Hoosiers during the pandemic in both expected and unexpected ways, according to the Indiana Library Foundation.
In response to guidance from officials, libraries closed their public meeting areas to prevent community spread of the coronavirus. However, Indiana’s public, school, academic and special libraries continue to serve.
Recognizing the need for internet access, most of Indiana’s 236 public libraries extended the Wi-Fi reach beyond the walls of more than 350 branches so that residents may access Wi-Fi from the parking lots.
All four libraries in DeKalb County have Wi-Fi available outside their buildings, including Butler Public Library, Eckhart Public Library in Auburn, Garrett Public Library and Waterloo-Grant Township Public Library.
Some libraries have stepped up to make personal protective equipment materials in their Makerspaces or to assist local units of government and nonprofits with their work.
Hoosiers rely on Indiana’s libraries for a range of services.
• Public libraries are providing expanded electronic resources and are actively planning for how services will change when restrictions are lifted. Most libraries offer digital library cards to allow 24/7 access to quality sources of educational and recreational reading, videos, music, games, virtual storytimes and programs, and skill-building classes. Ask-a-librarian continues through the telephone and email. Check your local library’s website.
• School librarians are sharing electronic resources with students and parents, and they are coaching fellow teachers on how to maximize online resources such as educational software tools, digital learning activities that align with curriculum, and resources that support the social and emotional needs of students and faculty.
• Academic libraries are providing increased support to students and faculty as they navigate the transition from in-person to an exclusively online learning environment.
• A special library, the Indiana State Library, continues Ask-a-Librarian, an online library with databases for research, Indiana newspapers, and more at inspire.in.gov.
The modern library is so much more than a building with books, the foundation said. Indiana’s libraries provide access to librarians and digital resources to keep Hoosiers informed, educated, enriched, and entertained through this unprecedented time.
The foundation encourages Hoosiers to celebrate National Library Week by checking their local library websites.
