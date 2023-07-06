Today
10-11 a.m. — Thursdays Together, Eckhart Public Library park, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
10-11 a.m. — Tai chi, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:15 p.m. — Duplicate Bridge, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
4:30-6:45 p.m. — Knifty Knitters, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
6-7 p.m. — Brews+Books, Auburn Brewing Company, 309 N. Main St., Auburn.
Friday, July 7
9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. — E-fingerprinting services, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
10-10:30 a.m. — Babies & Books, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Scrabble, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
3-6 p.m. — Watch Party: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, teen library, 705 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
4-4:45 p.m. — LEGO Club, All Together Now, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
6:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Saturday, July 8
9 a.m.-3 p.m. — Friends of Eckhart Public Library book and media sale, Willennar Administrative Annex, Auburn.
9-11 a.m. — Document shredding services, Eckhart Public Library parking lot, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
10:30-11:15 a.m. — Dog Tales, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
9:30 p.m. — Dive-In Movie, presented by the Garrett Parks Authority, Garrett City Pool at Feick Park, featuring “The Super Mario Bros Movie.” Admission is $5 per person or $10 per family (max. $10). The show will begin about 9:30 p.m. or dusk.
Monday, July 10
12:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Wednesday, July 12
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Mah Jongg, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Thursday, July 13
10-11 a.m. — Tai chi, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:15 p.m. — Duplicate bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Friday, July 14
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — SHIP counseling, by appointment.
1 p.m. — Scrabble, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
6:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Saturday, July 15
9 a.m.-noon — Shred Day, Beacon Credit Union, 715 N. Grandstaff Drive, Auburn. Acceptable items are confidential documents, bank statements and tax returns. There is no need to remove regular-sized paper clips or staples. Limit to three boxers, size 18-inch, by 12-inch, by 15 inch. Services are free to Beacon members and non-members.
Monday, July 17
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Building Connections Grief Support Group, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Tuesday, July 18
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — SHIP counseling, by appointment.
11:30 a.m. — Luncheon, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Wednesday, July 19
9 a.m.-2 p.m. — Foot care with Ken, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
9:30 a.m. — Bingo, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Mah Jongg, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Thursday, July 20
9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. — Foot care with Ken, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10-11 a.m. — Tai chi, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:15 p.m. — Duplicate bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
2 p.m. — Alzheimer’s Support Group, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Friday, July 21
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — SHIP counseling, by appointment, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. — Foot care with Ken, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Scrabble, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Monday, July 24
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Wednesday, July 26
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Mah Jongg, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
5-7 p.m. — Butler Community Food Pantry, Butler Community Christian Church, 501 W. Green St., Butler.
Thursday, July 27
10-11 a.m. — Tai chi, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:15 p.m. — Duplicate bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Educational series, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Friday, July 28
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — SHIP counseling, by appointment, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Scrabble, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
6-8 p.m. — ”The League of Good Guys Murder,” a murder-mystery dinner, presented by RISE youth group, Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 2301 N. Main St. Tickets $20 per adult in advance, $25 at the door, $10 for age 7-12, age 6 and under free. Family of five or more may contact the church office for a special price. Call 925-3480 to reserve tickets.
6:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Saturday, July 29
6-8 p.m. — ”The League of Good Guys Murder,” a murder-mystery dinner, presented by RISE youth group, Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 2301 N. Main St. Tickets $20 per adult in advance, $25 at the door, $10 for age 7-12, age 6 and under free. Family of five or more may contact the church office for a special price. Call 925-3480 to reserve tickets.
Friday, Aug. 4
6 p.m. — DeKalb County Community Orchestra, Auburn Atrium.
Sunday, Aug. 6
6 p.m. — DeKalb County Community Orchestra and Auburn Community Band, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, Auburn.
Sunday, Aug. 27
6 p.m. — DeKalb County Community Orchestra, James Cultural Plaza, Auburn.
Wednesday, Aug. 30
5-7 p.m. — Butler Community Food Pantry, Butler Community Christian Church, 501 W. Green St., Butler.
