AUBURN — With nine months remaining in his first term as DeKalb County Commissioner, William Hartman — representing the West District — is ready for another four years to see through projects that are underway.
Hartman faces Republican primary challenger Amanda Charles for the West District seat. Charles is currently in her third term on the Garrett Common Council.
“I have really enjoyed being a commissioner,” Hartman said. “I have learned a lot the past two or three years, I would like to use what I learned to benefit county taxpayers. I look at all of the taxpayers in the county as someone I have to answer to.”
He said the two major issues facing the county in the next four years are the construction of a new highway department east of Waterloo on U.S. 6 and the possible construction of a new DeKalb County Jail.
Both have been topics of discussion for many years. Hartman said a new highway department location should have been considered 20 years ago.
Hartman, who said during the 2018 campaign season that he would only serve one term, said the issue for a second term was never off the table.
“The fact that we have these projects ahead of us, I felt like I needed to see these through,” he said. “I have a lot to contribute with my business and construction experience.”
Hartman, who proclaims himself as probably the “most conservative” member of the commission, said he believes there is currently a good mix of commissioners on the board — each with their own specialty.
As a “conservative” member, Hartman said it is his goal to complete the projects without raising the taxes of county residents — something that will be a challenge when it comes to the construction of a new jail on the west end of Auburn adjacent to the Community Corrections building.
“I am not about raising taxes. We need to learn to live within our means,” he said.
Hartman said the board’s hands are kind of tied when it comes to the new jail, because former commissioners’ plans were to wait until the Community Corrections project was paid off before a new jail would be built.
He said there is not much point in looking to any other projects within the county until these two key issues are completed.
He said it was recommended that the jail be built five years ago, but at that point, commissioners decided to go in a different direction, which has raised the cost of the jail considerably with inflation and supply chain issues.
Since taking office three years ago, Hartman said he is proud of the things that have been accomplished, including the refurbishing and maintenance to several of the county’s buildings.
“When I came into office, every single building was in need of repair,” he said.
Those repairs included working with Sheriff Dave Cserep and the DeKalb judges to bring security to the DeKalb County Courthouse. The courthouse security included allowing only one entrance into the courthouse and the banning of cellphones into the facility.
Other improvements to the courthouse included the replacement of the courthouse’s outside lamp posts at a reduced rate from the initial bids. Hartman said thanks to John Bry, county historian, the commissioners were able to find a company that would refurbish the light posts on site, saving the county hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Other building improvements included a new roof and windows at the DeKalb County Office Building, upgrades to the county storage building on Union Street and help with the reconstruction of the historic Spencerville Covered Bridge.
Hartman personally bought and stored the wood for the covered bridge floor, allowing it to dry, saving the county thousands of dollars. He also constructed and helped install the wooden guardrails on each side of the structure.
Hartman also pointed to the selling of several parcels of land owned by the county which will help to pay for the new DeKalb County Highway Department.
In closing, Hartman said he welcomed the challenge from Charles, saying it was healthy for democracy.
“I think with what we have ahead of us, my experience will benefit the county,” he said. “Nothing against Amanda.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.